Did the bitcoin rally affect Ferrari sales?

Throughout the last few months, there has been a lot of talk about cryptocurrenciesBut few have focused on its influence on the real economy. On the one hand, they help protect capital from hyperinflation in countries like Venezuela and TurkeyOn the other hand, they take work away from financial intermediaries such as banks.

But there is something else that all fans of digital currencies talk about that became the true totem of success: the sports cars.

Before the pandemic, no major industry event was complete without a pair of high-end cars. In this context the question arises: Have sports car manufacturers really benefited? To answer this question we need to analyze the results of, for example, Ferrari.

Price charts of Ferrari and bitcoin shares. Trading View

In 2017, bitcoin grew 1,180% and for the first time it exceeded 17,000 euros. During this time, Ferrari shares soared 58%, with net income in 2017 of 3,417 million euros, compared to 3,105 million euros in 2016. Sales of vehicles and spare parts amounted to 2,456 million euros in 2017, an increase of 276 million euros or 12.7%, from 2,180 million euros in 2016.

In 2018, the price of the first cryptocurrency fell 70%, while Ferrari’s shares plunged 4%. The Italian company’s profits rose 46% to 787 million euros ($ 904 million), driven by the V12 sales increase and vehicle customization. Deliveries increased 10% to 9,251 vehicles, while net revenue was unchanged at € 3.4 billion.

If we assume that the number of crypto-millionaires for the most part grows during an uptrend, then there is no definite correlation. In recent years, Ferrari sales have grown further thanks to demand from the Asian region, particularly from China.

So in 2020, despite the record growth of bitcoin, Ferrari’s sales declined compared to 2019. For the first quarter of 2021, the company reported a 23% increase in profits over the previous year. The company also said that the order book is at a record level.

Again, where do you see the increase in orders? Shipments to EMEA fell 3.8%; demand in the US has not changed; Mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan recorded growth of 424.3% driven by new models; sales to the rest of the Asia-Pacific region fell 16.6%. Hence the conclusion: not all crypto-millionaires need a Ferrari …

By the way, despite the good results of the first quarter, the shares of the Italian car manufacturer fell 8% on Tuesday, after postpone your financial goals for a year due to its decision to cut costs in the early stages of the pandemic.

*** Igor Kuchma is an analyst at Trading View