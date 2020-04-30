All of us have ever been involved in a conversation with friends that involves classifying tracks, records or bands on a quality scale. Over there you throw a few rounds with your best arguments while you saw them live, and even a historical fact that you feel puts you above whoever it is. But the truth is that in the end you don’t convince anyone and nobody convinces you … Have you ever classified Blink-182’s tracks? Mark Hoppus just did, and its winner is a great reveal.

This Blink-182 track grading exercise came out after being challenged by the record store and the Smartpunk label. “We are classifying the rolas @ blink182 and this sucks”Smartpunk tweeted. “We have never hated ourselves more for some of these options ”.

“But here we are. Self-contempt. Hey @markhoppus can you complete this for me very fast? I have a zoom call tomorrow to discuss all of our answers… ”

For this, Mark replied: “I was challenged by @smartpunk and that’s how it unfolded,” Hoppus tweeted. “Let’s discuss it online”. And about the latter, I wasn’t kidding. Thousands of fans commented on his classification trying to point to some decisions that they do not understand.

I was challenged by @smartpunk and here’s how it played out. Let’s Argue Online about it. pic.twitter.com/vFEUedkFjm – Ḿå℟ ₭ (@markhoppus) April 28, 2020

“Mark you’re wrong about” Apple Shampoo “… it’s one of his best jobs. What a hit! ”Wrote a fan. So Mark replied, “I misread it, but I still would have lost to ‘Dammit’ in the second round, so it’s elemental.”

Another fan tweet reads: “‘ STFTK ’(‘ Stay Together For The Kids ’)>’ Adam’s Song ’. I will fight anyone who disagrees. ” And of course Mark replied, “It is a free country and you are allowed to be embarrassingly wrong.”

Hoppus said he completed the support in “two minutes” and followed “(his) instinct and didn’t think twice.” Mark put the crown on “Feeling This”, something that really surprised everyone.

Out there many think that some of Take Off Your Pants And Jacket or Enema Of The State it must have been crowned. However he explained his reasons. “It is the apex of blink-182,” he tweeted. “The best of all of us. It was different and new and (in my opinion) innovative ”, he said about“ Feeling This ”.

Now it’s up to you to choose the best Blink-182 song!