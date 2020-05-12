A very important part of creating an MCU production is concept art, Since these allow those involved in the film to get a general idea of ​​the characters that will appear on screen, unfortunately, many of these designs are discarded despite the fact that some are really good, such as the one that shows that Nebula looked like a Sith .

When artist Andy Park joined the Guardians of the Galaxy production, they asked him for a Nebula concept art, but being unfamiliar with the character, Park decided to recreate it according to a universe that he did know well, that of ‘Star Wars’, so based on the profile of the Sith, he designed the first appearance that the villain, now a hero, would have in the film.

On May 4, the day of ‘Star Wars’ was celebrated, reason why Andy Park decided to join the celebration and shared through his social networks the first design he made of Nebula, which had remained a secret for a long time and also accompanied the photo of a text in which he told the story behind this concept art.

Happy May 4th! Happy Star Wars Day! Here is my contribution. I remember doing this conceptual design during the first pre-production phase of the movie “Guardians of the Galaxy.” I didn’t know much about Nebula, so I figured he was essentially a Sith Lord. Sometimes you have to invent your own story when you make conceptual designs, ”said the artist.

So in the photo we can see a somewhat more sinister Nebula, since indeed it seems that the dark force is very powerful in it, so it seems that at any moment he is going to take out a red lightsaber to reduce his enemies, in fact, the outfit he wears seems to be a futuristic Sith cape, something that could retake Disney for his next films of this universe.

In this way it was revealed that, Nebula looked like a Sith in early designs that were made about the character and the truth is that we would not have disliked seeing her under this profile, for now we will have to wait to see what it will look like when he returns for the third installment of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’, where he is already has confirmed their participation.