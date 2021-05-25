Did SARS-CoV-2 escape a lab? A US report suggests that it is possible

A month before the first COVID-19 outbreak, three Chinese scientists fell seriously ill according to a US Intelligence report revealed by The Wall Street Journal.

A year and a half after the start of the pandemic, the origin of the virus that upset the entire world remains a mystery.

According to the WHO (which in February 2021 sent a group of 13 experts on a scientific mission to collect evidence to Wuhan), the most likely scenario is that the SARS-CoV-2 was transmitted from bats to a hitherto unknown animal, but which functioned as intermediate host (The main suspicions point to the pangolin, mink or ferret), from which he made the final leap to our species.

However, a growing group of experts suggests thoroughly reviewing the theory considered most unlikely of all: the one that suggests that the virus may have mistakenly escaped from a laboratory.

And although the latest WHO report called this hypothesis extremely unlikely, a American intelligence report to which The Wall Street Journal had access, assures that at least three researchers who worked at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in November 2019 (a month before the appearance of the new coronavirus) were hospitalized “with symptoms consistent with both COVID-19 as with seasonal diseases ”.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the report assures that the Wuhan Institute of Virology has not shared data, safety or laboratory records on its work previously carried out studying different coronavirus on bats, the species in which more suspicions are based since the beginning of the pandemic.

Published during the Trump administration, the fact sheet owned by the State Department joined the growing controversy promoted by the US, which demands progress in contradiction to the recommendations of the WHO and further research the laboratory hypothesis as a possible origin of the virus.

A few hours after the content of the report made headlines, the Chinese Foreign Ministry came out to deny the theory that the virus escaped from a laboratory, explaining that there were no cases during November 2019.

In addition, a spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs denied that there was any case of COVID-19 in the Institute before December 8, the date on which according to the Chinese authorities, the first reported case occurred.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, different Western countries have accused China of maintaining the secrecy about the events that marked the first days of the COVID-19 outbreak and hampering WHO investigations into the origin of the virus, an attitude that has fueled the rebirth of the laboratory theory, considered until a few months ago typical of conspiracies and incapable of withstanding a scientific analysis.

