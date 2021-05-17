“Did Sarita poison José José?”, Assures his brother José Joel

“Did Sarita poison José José?”, Assures her brother José Joel | Instagram

A recent interview with Anel Noreña and her first-born José Joel, the fruit of her marriage to him singer, José José, would reveal lurid facts that allegedly point to Sarita Sosa as the culprit of the departure of his father “Poisoning him!”, they assure.

It was José Joel, son of the second marriage of Jose jose with Anel Noreña, who pointed directly to his younger sister, Sarita Sosa, of the departure of the so-called “Prince of Song“.

In the midst of the dimes and diretes that have been derived from knowing the last will of José Rómulo Sosa, better known in the music scene as José José, the host Elisa Beristain took up one of the strong versions that suggest that the interpreter certain substances were found.

There is a video where the doctor clearly said that there were substances that could show that they were poisoning him, this is being said by a doctor, it is a complaint that José José himself was going to fix it and that he did not report it to the authorities

The foregoing, according to strong revelations by the presenter of the channel “Chisme No Like”, who would have as guests on the channel the second living wife of the “Mexican artist” and his son, José Joel.

However, the singer also clarified that they could not reveal more details about this matter

And we hold hands because precisely on this issue we have a lot to say but all this already enters into the legal situation that is being carried out, he reiterated.

Similarly, he made it clear that they (José Joel, Marysol Sosa and Anel Noreña) were not aware that a will existed.

Let it be clear that there are two things, we did not have knowledge that there was a will, we were going for the truth.

“They deprived José José of his life”

Likewise, he pointed out that the main objective of said investigation was not to dispute the artist’s assets “We were going through the Saras”, he emphasized, and to determine the causes and / or persons who would be involved in the events that led to “El Triste” perishing in said circumstances.

We were going through Las Saras, all the rascuacha people who are behind this situation because how is it possible that “they kidnapped and m @ t @ ron José José, said José Joél … ‘That was my father’s wife” reveals to Gossip No Like.

“Anel Noreña declared the Universal heir of José José”

Anel Noreña, along with his children, José Joel and Marysol reappeared in the courts of Mexico City to read the will that José José left before his death. Upon his departure, the former family of the interpreter were happy with the result.

“We are very happy, the will was read in a legal and juridical way, where Mrs. Ana Elena Noreña Grass remains as universal heir, he also revealed the singer to the media, which were waiting for them at the exit of the courts “.

One of the issues that they addressed in the middle of the interview with the singer’s family was regarding his assets in the United States, it should be remembered that José José lived the last years of his life in Miami with his youngest daughter Sarita Sosa and his wife Sara Salazar.

Given this, Anel Noreña would be questioned about whether she will share the inheritance with the artist’s youngest daughter, the former vedette, second wife of José Rómulo, declared that she would be willing and sent a message to Sara to contact her if she was looking for an arrangement.