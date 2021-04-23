Did Sarah Kohan send Chicharito a hint about his new girlfriend?

If there was still any doubt about the separation – yet to be confirmed – of Chicharito and Sarah Kohan, the last appearance of the LA Galaxy player in a place as popular as the city’s SoHo House, very well accompanied by an influencer named Caitlyn Chase, would have served to clear them.

Chicharito Hernández (Instagram / Chicharito Hernández)

The couple, who have two children in common, have been living separate lives for months; in fact, she spent a long time in her native Australia with her offspring before returning to the United States last March.

Now Sarah has returned to update her social networks after the news came to light that her ex would have a new girlfriend to share a publication that many have interpreted as a not subtle reproach to the speed with which the athlete seems to have turned the page in the sentimental ground.