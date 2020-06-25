Renee Young confirmed on Twitter that she has tested positive for COVID-19. However, Young’s positive test naturally raised questions about Jon Moxley’s status, as revealed by Dave Meltzer in the latest issue of Wrestling Observer Radio, Moxley’s test results were negative.

This is what was discussed on Wrestling Observer Radio:

Meltzer: Jon Moxley was also evaluated, and it was negative, but obviously, he is not out of danger, he was with her (Renee Young).

Alvarez: He has been with her constantly, therefore, it would seem inevitable, that is, it is not inevitable, it seems inevitable that it is very difficult for him not to get infected.

Meltzer: You know, hopefully, he didn’t catch it, but I mean, it wouldn’t surprise anyone who does. I mean it is really difficult for him.

Will Jon Moxley fight at the PPV AEW Fyter Fest?

Meltzer also provided some updates on Renee Young’s health after her positive test result, and the situation appears to be positive.

AEW President Tony Khan had revealed hours before the last Dynamite episode that Moxley was removed from the show when he came into contact with a person suffering from COVID-19. Fans’ worst fears came true, and the person was revealed to be Renee Young. This is what Tony Khan said:

Jon Moxley can get hit in a car, crawl around on tacks and fall on stage, but he’s so cool that he went ahead and told us that he had had indirect exposure to COVID. We rated everyone here on #AEWDynamite, but Jon protected everyone on the site as the great champion he is.

Moxley himself reportedly decided to withdraw from his scheduled appearances to safeguard the health of other talents and cast members of AEW.

As of this writing, there are no updates regarding the status of their fight at Fyter Fest. Jon Moxley is still slated to defend the AEW World Championship against Brian Cage at Fyter Fest, which will be a two-day event in the first week of July.

Jon Moxley will undoubtedly undergo further testing, and a decision on his fight at Fyter Fest should ideally be made sooner rather than later. We will keep you informed of any updates.

