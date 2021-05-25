Did Pati Chapoy save Daniel Bisogno from leaving Ventaneando? | Instagram

In a recent interview with the journalist, Pati Chapoy, one of the topics that was addressed was the departure of Daniel bisogno of the program “Ventaneando” Would the driver be his savior once again?

In recent months, the permanence of Daniel bisogno in the evening, he has been surrounded by various speculations, and various rumors suggested that his departure would not be turned back.

However, the so-called “doll” seems to always have a stroke of luck, in the past it would be the “Mexican driver“From the program Ventaneando who saved him, however, on this occasion, in addition to her there was another involved, revealed to the journalist Mara Patricia Castañeda in the program” En casa de Mara “.

This prevented the departure of Bisogno

The date for the departure of the “driver of Ventaneando” was a fact, it would occur in January, after the broadcast in which they would celebrate the 25th anniversary of the show program, however, there was a change of director.

Well, after the anniversary, a day is set for departure and a week before departure, Benjamín Salinas decides to appoint Rafa Rodríguez as general director of the company.

The communicator described Mara Patricia Castañeda who has known Rafa Rodríguez for several years, and this one day she questions him: Do you agree that Daniel Bisogno should be sent off?

I told him: No, that is Alberto Ciurana’s decision and he tells me: ‘Ciurana is claiming to me that those who support the program are Pedro Sola and you, that Daniel is not.

We are going to do this Pati today I contact Benjamin to tell him what is happening and for him to make the decision, ‘”he explained.

“Pati is the only one authorized to fire”

This would be the key call that would return power in the broadcast to the celebrity journalist, Patricia Chapoy Acevedo, it was after Rodríguez contacted Benjamín Salinas, at which point he would give her his place, telling her that “she was the only one who had the word and the decision to be able to fire someone from “Ventaneando”, that person is “Pati”, said the driver.

So it was about a week after “El Muñe” was terminated, his luck changed for the better.

Today, Daniel is on the program, but there was something that made Alberto Ciurana very uncomfortable in December,

This would be the reason that Pati Chapoy explains led to the irreverent presenter being absent for some moments during last December after the head of programming and content, Alberto Ciurana, punished him.

If I’m honest; then, he rested on the orders of Ciurana, ”said Chapoy, 71.

It should be remembered that almost at the end of 2020, the absence of “El Muñe” in the evening caused a wave of speculation, this in the midst of the controversy that broke out between the communicator and the presenter of a well-known YouTube program whom Bisogno insulted live calling it “evil witch c0g * da”.

Now, the host and head of the program on Tv Azteca, said that she hopes that with this, her colleague has learned her lesson and warned that if she “continues to screw up,” she could leave the broadcast.

I hope you have dropped the twenty that you must be very careful with what you do outside the program, especially if you are going to step on the interests of the company or an executive, said Chapoy Acevedo.