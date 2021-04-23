did not give instructions to disinfect the residences

The report prepared by the Ministry of Defence As an evaluation of ‘Operation Balmis’, it does not refer to any type of relationship with the Vice Presidency of Social Services, then led by Pablo Iglesias, for the disinfection of nursing homes during the pandemic.

This Wednesday during the debate of candidates for the May 4 elections to the Community of Madrid, Iglesias, ‘number one’ of Unidos Podemos, He said that his Department gave directions to the Military Emergency Unit (UME) which were the residences that, during the first wave, had to be disinfected. And so his Vice Presidency announced in March of last year.

However, the reports of the Ministry of Defense on the protocol of action during the first state of alarm do not point to any dialogue with the Vice Presidency of Social Services for the action of the Armed Forces.

The Department headed by Margarita Robles has refused this Thursday to clarify the details of the protocol, but the document that analyzes all the actions carried out during Operation Balmis -a book of almost 500 pages- dedicates a section to coordination with organizations outside the Ministry of Defense for channeling the multitude of requests for military action received during the first state of alarm.

As he explains, the entities or organizations that wanted the support of the Armed Forces sent their request to the Government delegations, which in turn sent them to the different competent ministries, which were those designated as competent authorities by the state of alarm decree: the Interior, the Transport and the Health.

Defense had the approval of Health

At the same time, he points out that the requests were ahead Operations Command, at the head of Operation Balmis, for its analysis and order of execution as soon as it has the authorization of the corresponding ministry. In fact, he adds that Defense had the advance approval promulgated by the Ministry of Health for certain requests for interventions, such as disinfection in residences, to speed up the process and be able to act as soon as possible.

In addition, the Department directed by Margarita Robles appointed liaison officers with the Ministries of Transport, Health and the Interior to “advise on the capabilities of the Armed Forces and facilitate the coordination of requests.” But at no time does he allude to the Vice Presidency then led by Iglesias.

We can insist

However, The leader of Podemos has reaffirmed this Thursday that during the state of alarm he “coordinated” with Defense and the Secretary of State for Social Rights, Nacho Álvarez, has also defended on social networks that this was the case.

Pablo Iglesias told the truth yesterday in the electoral debate when he pointed out that the Second Vice Presidency of Social Rights gave indications to the Emergency Military Unit of which residences, during the first wave, had to be disinfected. I explain it here 👇 – Nacho Álvarez (@nachoalvarez_) April 22, 2021

“Specifically, between March 24 and June 11, the Second Vice Presidency for Social Rights sent 4,407 requests for disinfection of residences to the Ministry of Defense.All were attended, and the collaboration was very good“, has held.