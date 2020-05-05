The history of the NBA you can’t count without Isiah Thomas in her. The exbase of the Detroit Pistons stayed out of the Dream team of the Olympics from Barcelona 1992. Why?

In ‘The Last Dance‘, The documentary by Michael Jordan and the dynasty of the Chicago Bulls, something has become clear: Michael and Isiah Thomas hated each other. To date, Jordan himself has acknowledged that he still hates him. “Yes, I hated them. What’s more, I still hate themHe said in one part of the series.

Was it that hatred that left Isiah Thomas outside the United States Dream Team? A team made up of pure stars like Steve Kerr, Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, among others, that many still consider the best of all history.

Hate between Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas, It dates back to ‘the Jordan rules‘. It was a series of rules that Detroit Pistons, commanded by their base, they carried out to stop Michael Jordan. There were six championships that he won but it could have been seven or more, if not for the ‘bad boys‘.

The episode that further detonated the rivalry between Jordan and Isiah Thomas, was when they finally Bulls they managed to beat the Pistons. Those of Detroit They left the field without shaking hands with their rivals and with seven seconds on the clock. Beyond that it was a common gesture, Michael he did not like anything.

Did Michael Jordan veto Isiah Thomas from the Dream Team?

In ‘The Last Dance‘Talks about the veto of Isiah Thomas to the Dream team who represented United States in the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

It was Michael Jordan? No, he says no. The truth is Thomas I had problems with Magic Johnson, with Michael Jordan, with Scottie Pippen, which was saying a lot. That made it impossible for Isiah could live with him Dream team.

Jordan cleared a doubt that was for many years. Rumor has it that he told the coach that if Isiah Thomas I was going to Dream Team, he wouldn’t go but in ‘The Last Dance‘, Who has long been called the best basketball player in history, completely denied it.