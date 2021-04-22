Did Melania Trump have cosmetic surgery?



Former First Lady Melania Trump lives in Florida.

Photo: ZAK BENNETT / Getty Images

Even if Melania Trump There has not been a cosmetic surgery of which there is an official report, a fact in 2017 has resurfaced in relation to that issue.

The foregoing due to the criticism that the former president Donald trump did the MSNBC host, Mika Brzezinski, after she underwent cosmetic surgery, a skin procedure.

In recent days, Brzezinski told the podcast host Molly jong-fast who spoke with Melania Trump about the procedure that was done a few years ago, about which the former First Lady was interested in knowing.

That dialogue that the presenter remembers occurred in Mar-a-Lago, in the bedroom of the former first lady and the former president.

“Melania was very curious about (the procedure)”Brzezinski said.

Former President Trump was there and approached the women, addressing Brzezinski, to whom he boasted that his wife “was perfect.”

“Do you know that Melania has not done any (cosmetic) work? She is perfect”, the Republican would have said.

Podcast host Jong-Fast expressed skepticism, but Brzezinski said Trump exclaimed: “She is very beautiful and I told (Melania) that she was very beautiful”.

The Mercury News highlighted the fact, after the comment that the former president made about Brzezinski and how he looked after his cosmetic surgery.

On Twitter, the ex-president affirmed, in June 2017, that the presenter “was bleeding a lot from a facial wash” during a New Year’s Eve party at Mar-a-Lago.

The Republican’s comment even sparked condemnation from fellow Republicans and reignited controversy over his misogynistic attitudes.

Brzezinski has returned to that episode and recalled that she, her husband, and the MSNBC co-host, Joe Scarborough, They visited the former president and his wife Melania in Florida on New Year’s Eve 2016.

Indeed, she had had a cosmetic procedure the day before to reduce the wrinkles under her neck, she was even hesitant to attend that meeting, but she and Scarborough intended to speak with the then president-elect in private, so finally he was encouraged to go.

The former president’s attacks on Brzezinski began when she and a colleague hardened their criticism of the Republican, due to his first policies from the White House.

“I really don’t care if my face is criticized, except in regards to how women are treated.”the host said on the podcast about Trump’s criticism.

There are no reports that the former first lady has undergone or intends to undergo cosmetic surgery.