Did Luis Miguel fall in love with Verónica Castro with a luxurious ring?

One of the most sought-after designers by various entertainment stars, ensures that the singer Luis Miguel gave a luxurious ring to Verónica Castro while he tried to win her over.

Luis Miguel He has been cataloged as one of the singers who has had the most luck with women, since his list of romances includes names of artists such as Aracely Arámbula, Daisy Fuentes, Mariah Carey and Lucía Méndez, among others.

And a few days after “La Méndez” confirmed his torrid love affair with “The Sun of Mexico“It has now been announced that the interpreter of” La Inconditional “courted Verónica Castro.

It was Mitzy, the designer of the stars, who in an interview with the program “Suelta la Sopa” revealed some details of the way in which “LuisMi“I was looking to conquer Cristian Castro’s mother.

Luis Miguel was very much in love, and he brought him a ring as a gift. Wow, I don’t know about the price, but it was a ring that could be seen, which was a good gift ”, said the designer.

However, according to the couturier, the host and actress did not accept that relationship for a reason. “Vero said ‘hey, but how? I can be your mother,'” he said, according to reports from Agencia México.

Unlike Lucía Méndez, who has shouted from the rooftops her close relationship with Luis Miguel, for now few details are known about what the romance between Verónica Castro and “El Sol” could have been.

Disputes with Cristian Castro

In recent days, a strong controversy circulated in which he referred to the true reasons why Luis Miguel would have had differences with Cristian Castro, which is also reflected in the fiction by Netflix.

It was a recent version that emerged from a well-known YouTube channel where supposedly they would announce that one of Cristian Castro’s ex-partners exposed the true reasons for the differences between those who were, two of the greatest figures of the show, Cristian Castro and Luis Michael.

In one of the most recent broadcasts of “Chisme No Like” through the video platform, the conductors Jorge Ceriani and Elisa Beristain revealed that it would have been Gabriela Bo, former spouse of Cristian Castro, who revealed in 2018 that Verónica Castro and Luis Miguel had an affair.

Even the Paraguayan would comment that this would have been the true reason for the friction in the relationship between Christian Castro and “Micky”, revealed the drivers.

Apparently Gabriela Bo would not be the only one who expressed herself badly about “La Vero”, one of the drivers pointed out, so she would have said at some point: “Verónica is a monster.”

The model, now 41 years old, had a brief marriage with the interpreter of “You will not be able”, from whom she separated in 2004 amid controversial motives that reported having been abused by the actress’s son.

In Luis Miguel: La Serie, both figures maintain a strong rivalry, supposedly this revolves mainly around their artistic careers, however, other versions assure that there are more underlying reasons.

Apparently, it was not only one woman who separated the stars, but two, Daisy Fuentes, who at first was with Cristian and later, Gallego Basteri would “interpose”, but also the host and mother of the interpreter of “You will not be able to “.

Faced with these strong theories and controversies derived from the fiction that portrays the life of the “star king”, Luis Miguel Gallego, both Verónica and Cristian Castro have remained on the sidelines of sharing any statement.

In the midst of all the rumors, the images where “La Vero” and “Sol” shared some talks have also taken on a strong relevance.