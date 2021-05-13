Did Luis Miguel discover scams of Hugo López, former manager? | Instagram

In the midst of the controversy generated by the series on the life of the singer Luis Miguel, a new theory could break everyone’s heart, his former manager Hugo Lopez It would not be the guardian angel as fiction has captured so much.

The Netflix plot shows certain episodes in the life of the “Sun” however, many of them would not be totally attached to reality, one of them is the relationship that existed between Luis Miguel and Hugo López, his former manager.

Apparently, “LuisMi“I would always believe that Hugo López was the guardian angel and the guide that he did not have in his life after most of them have known part of his family history, mainly with his father, Luis Rey.

According to the plot, Hugo López became the defender, promoter, also friend and confidant of Luis Miguel, however, not everything is as they paint it, since according to certain versions, Hugo López would also take advantage of his fortune.

Possibly many will be saddened to know that Hugo López, the former manager for whom Luis Miguel cried for his departure in the 4th chapter, would have fallen into the same as other of the Puerto Rican representatives, since they assure, He scammed him!

According to the supposed rumors that regain relevance after the last and heartbreaking episodes of Luis Miguel: The Series, it would not be until after Hugo’s departure that “Micky” realizes that the Argentine cheated him for several years with millionaire sums.

According to versions, the former representative of Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri, who rescued him after the mismanagement of Luis Rey (Luis Miguel’s father) and took him to the top along with Alex McCluskey, would put several properties in the name of his wife, Lucía Miranda.

However, apparently, the singer, actor and record producer, Luis Miguel, would not notice until after the departure of Hugo López.

Gallego Basteri together with the duo López and McCluskey, released albums such as “Busca una mujer”, “Romances”, “20 años” and “Aries”, which consolidated the career of the star to what it is today. However, this would overshadow the memory and trust that the “Sun” would have placed in the Argentine.

It should be said that these are only some of the versions that have not been fully confirmed, but that have circulated for some years, like many of those that surround the life of the greatest idol of music and entertainment.

Hugo López’s departure in the series

The scenes of the fourth chapter of Netflix fiction, would make many of its viewers feel with a big lump in their throats when “El Sol” supposedly cries with Hugo López after he reveals that he has colon cancer.

Luis Miguel arrives at Hugo’s house and without knowing about his condition, he finds him very deteriorated, after the music star tells him about his plans, with a certain hint of tears he tells him that he will not be there to be able to witness his successes .

After revealing to LuisMi, the condition that is stealing his life, he encourages him to seek new treatments and alternatives to save his life, however, Hugo reiterates that there is nothing to do and both merge in a hug and tears that they returned one of the most moving scenes.

And it is that since the first season of Luis Miguel: The Series, Hugo appears in the middle of the separation between the then young artist and his father, Luisito Rey, from whom he became emancipated when he turned 18 years old.

Since then, Luis Miguel would work alongside Hugo López in whom he would supposedly see more than his representative, a father figure.