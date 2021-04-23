Did Luis Miguel cut short the career of his younger brother?

“What I do know is that it was hard for both of them, for Octavio and Sergio, I don’t think they expected it,” shared the music producer. “There was a bit of discomfort, there was a complaint from Luis Miguel about whether Sergio he was dedicated to music ”.

However, the intention of the young man was to launch himself as a singer, he even proposed to Salvador that they record an album together. “Shortly after we recorded the song ‘Car Crash’ he started saying to me: ‘I think we are going to make a record.’ We were planning something very cool when that report came out in the well-known magazine. They take pictures of him outside his house, outside work, and that’s where I think he got scared. If that report hadn’t come out, maybe we would have a Sergio album, “said Salvador Llanes.

The music producer also stated that he hopes that the Luis Miguel series does not portray Sergio as one of the villains, since “he is a guy with a good heart. He was one of the main victims of all the situations that arose around Luis Miguel “.

Despite Salvador’s testimony, the biographers of Luis Miguel, Javier León Herrera and Juan Manuel Navarro, have another version. Yes, it is true that since childhood Sergio has been a virtuoso of music. For example, he earned a concert degree from the New England Conservatory.

“His ear for music has such a degree of refinement that even when he spent the holidays with his brother at the house in Acapulco, there were times when he would even correct him musically when they were rehearsing some songs. saying that how was it possible that his brother, a little boy, could make such observations, but then he checked Sergio’s observation in the score and it turned out that he was right “, the authors say in the book Oro de rey.

In this biography, the journalists affirm that it is also true that he had some friends with a recording studio where they sometimes went to sing just for fun.

“On one occasion a journalist heard him who was amazed, even more so when they told him that he was Luis Miguel’s brother, and that led to confusion; it came out in the media and began to say that the younger brother wanted to launch himself as an artist , which was not true. Although his own friends encouraged him, he never wanted to go that way, although he does sing, and he sings very well, since he was a child. “