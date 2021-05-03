Did Luis Miguel call her? Michelle Salas in spectacular mishap | Instagram

Many had questioned the silence of the daughter of the singer Luis Miguel, before the imminent premiere of the second season, the reality is that Michelle Salas, was recovering from a strong incident.

According to reports, it happened while the first-born of Luis Miguel I was skiing in the snow during a recent vacation in Vail, Colorado this past March.

The young woman “influencer“, who from a very young age goes to do this sport, on some occasions, apparently in the company of his father,”Sun of Mexico“, she starred in an unfortunate moment after slipping and it was she herself who shared it with her followers.

I am not about to share this type of news but I felt the need to tell you about it as it will be a very long and a bit tedious recovery, the first part of your message reads.

Michelle Salas shares a photo from the hospital room. Instagram Stories

A few days ago I had an accident while skiing and I broke the cruciate ligament in my right knee, said the daughter of Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri in her stories on Instagram.

Although fortunately, this did not have more serious consequences, the young woman revealed that she will need surgery and extensive therapy to recover, one of the things that worried her most was that she would not be able to perform physical exercises for a long time

Thank God it did not happen to adults but I will have an operation and several months of therapy ahead of me, which for someone who loves to exercise and be active all the time is not an easy task, “he explained.

The incident caused Michelle a severe knee injury, for which in some of the images on her Instagram she appears with crutches and in some others, with a cast that wrapped a large part of her right leg.

It should be noted that the incident occurred several weeks ago and in the middle of the recovery process, Silvia Pinal’s great-granddaughter admitted that she experienced a moment of sadness and frustration.

At the same time, she later stated that she already felt in better spirits and with her “head held high” to recognize herself as fortunate that the mishap had not escalated into a greater situation.

Today, Michelle is mostly recovered and enjoys all the good things that surround her and above all, she can continue with her assiduous fitness life.

Although the descendant of the interpreter of “Until You Forget Me” remained for some time a slave to a splint that immobilized one of her limbs for a time, weeks later the model began to appear without this device.

In the last of her snapshots, Michelle Salas appears enjoying the things she likes to do the most, and in many of them she is not even able to notice traces of the misstep that caused her to star in this event.

Did Luis Miguel look for her?

In the midst of her situation, the young woman later indicated through a publication that hinted that her father did not look for her during these moments.

Everything indicates that in question to the relationship between father and daughter, this has been distant and it was Michelle who would give one more proof of this, since while she was recovering, the model received support from her family, less from the singer

In your worst moments you will meet who should be in the best, he commented.

Words that without hesitation his followers immediately related to the “Sun” who has become famous for marking distance with his three children.

Until a few years ago, the young woman would have witnessed some concerts of her father who greeted her very affectionately on stage, however, the story between them does not seem to have the ending that all fans really expect.