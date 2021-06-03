Did Laura Bozzo cause departure from Galilea Montijo in Hoy? | Instagram

The presenter Galilea Montijo would have left the Hoy forum after the presence of a host, also a contestant on the program with whom he has had some past quarrels.

It transpired that after confirming the presence of the driver Laura Bozzo, the permanence of Galilea Montijo staggered in the broadcast, apparently, the 47-year-old celebrity would not want to be close to the Peruvian after they starred in some differences in the past.

Currently, it appears that the “tapathy“and the presenter have a more cordial relationship, however, last Wednesday, June 2, the controversies arose again when Raúl el” Negro Araiza announced the participation of the “lawyer” who warned “would take fire to the track.”

This caused that “The Montijo“said goodbye to his colleagues ensuring that they would see each other until tomorrow, apparently he does not like to be an intermediary in the controversies that the driver constantly stars.

And it is that, on several occasions, the “lawyer” remembered by television shows such as “Miss Laura” and “Laura in America”, has distinguished herself by always saying what she thinks and part of it has led her to have some confrontations in the contest.

It has been with some of the judges, particularly with the so-called “Iron Judge” Lolita Cortés with whom Laura Bozzo has held heated opinions when assessing her performance in the contest.

Did Galilea Montijo leave?

Finally, the “Mexican presenter”, Martha Galilea Montijo Torres let everyone know that her departure was part of a joke when suddenly, laughing, she returned to the television cameras.

And it is that on several occasions, the prominent Televisa collaborator has joked on television about the strong personality of the famous 68-year-old

Both the remembered television actress and her other colleagues on the program know what it is like to face the native of Lima, Peru.

It should be remembered that Laura Bozzo was part of the cast of conductors of the popular morning broadcast for a time, however, she finally left the program.

It was recently that the television presenter was invited to participate in the reality show “The stars dance in Today” as one of the contestants who will take the place of Anel Noreña.

For his part, Galilea Montijo Torres, is one of the most consecrated faces of the production along with Andrea Legarreta and the beloved “negrito”, Raúl Araiza.

She is the “model” and endearing television actress, who day after day manages to capture all eyes in the middle of her appearances on the morning show.

Day by day, Montijo Torres leaves everyone fascinated with each of his photographs and his armed outfits with which he exudes charm and elegance.

The interpreter of stories such as “El Premio Mayor”, left everyone fascinated after reappearing with a completely black outfit in which she wore a country shirt and nude boots with which she made a show of charms by wearing a lace garment inside.

The classmates and spectators would be impressed by the great style portent that Galilea Montijo possesses, who reappeared last Tuesday, June 1 with a look of a country-type shirt from which hung a horizontal line of fringes, a short skirt and boots, as well as a black lace interior protruding under the blouse.

Once again “cheerleader” shows her audience how well she knows how to play with the pieces and achieve a complete complement that places her as one of the best dressed of the morning.

In one of the photographs, the “presenter of Pequeños Gigantes” and “Vida Tv” posed in a photograph that she posted on her Instagram account for several hours where she can be seen with a look that made her look like a bold woman.