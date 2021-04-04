Did La Liga leave Atlético de Madrid?



The colchoneros have lost 14 points this year.

Photo: Cristina Quicler / AFP / Getty Images

The Atlético de Madrid lost 1-0 to Sevilla and is against the ropes between now and the end of the season. Without a sufficient cushion of points to afford another mistake along the way, the “mattress” team seems to be falling not only emotionally, but also in football terms. The League is not defined.

In the first half they received 12 shots from a furious Sevilla who went out to eat the game. And so he did. With no reaction capacity, only containment, Atleti survived.

12 – Atletico de Madrid have faced 12 shots in the first half against Sevilla (2 on target), the most they have faced in the opening 45 minutes of a game this season in all competitions. Suffering. pic.twitter.com/w8MQAfw2oX – OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 4, 2021

There was no major change in the second half. The leaders suffered the losses of Yannick Carrasco, Moussa Dembele and Joao Félix, all players from the attack front. Sevilla attacked so much that they finally succeeded: Marcos Acuña’s header at minute 70 ‘to spice up the competition.

This is how La Liga has gone to Atleti

After a fantastic first round, perhaps dreamed of, many gave Atlético de Madrid the La Liga title months in advance. Major error that Atleti himself has been responsible for highlighting.

In 2021, those led by “Cholo” Simeone have left 14 points on the road, out of 45 possible points. Seven punctures in total that have been The League red hot: