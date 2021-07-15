Did Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker get married in Las Vegas? 😳

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker visited Las Vegas and sparked rumors about secretly getting married.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have only been together for a few months, but we don’t need to be their close friends to admit that they are both completely in love and fire every time they look at each other.

After they have been seen living together as a family and now that Travis has a tattoo with Kourtney’s name on his body, they turned on alerts when visiting Las Vegas. While Kourt shared a series of photos with the saying of “what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas”, Travis has also uploaded a series of blurry images in which they look quite funny.

Anyone would think that these are photos taken during their night out where they did not care to look for the best angle, but as for the actor and stylist of Kourtney who appears on Instagram as Glen Coco uploaded some photos of Kourt and Travis in those who affirm that “now he understands why people get married in Las Vegas”, everything changes!

Although neither of them has made any official statement about whether they got married, there is no doubt that they do not want to win or at least they thought about it while in Las Vegas! They are both so close to their family that they may have decided to wait to be together; This puts more fuel on the fire, because Alabama (Travis’s daughter) shared the photos they uploaded in her Instagram stories and said she was “very happy for you guys”, tagging Kourt and her dad, does she know anything Not the others? If it were true, what would Scott Disick do?