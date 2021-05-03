Khamzat Chimaev | Image: Natassia del Fischer / PxImages

A few months ago Khamzat Chimaev (9-0) announced his retirement from mixed martial arts after contracting COVID-19 to later claim that he thought he had cancer during the illness. He was finally able to recover and is now preparing for his return to the UFC. There were statements, comments, rumors about the bad times that happened but until now there was never any talk about needing a tracheostomy to get by.

Did Khamzat Chimaev have a tracheostomy?

Until recently the fighter made this post on Instagram in which you can see a scar on her neck:

«Keep the dogs barking«.

There is no shortage of those who speak of the possibility that had to go through a tracheostomy:

Chimaev’s battle against COVID was not a joke. Explain why he retired. Intubation scar«.

Nevertheless, Chimaev’s representative Majdi Shammas says the following to FrontKick Online to clarify that they only had to remove a cyst, not to mention anything about the tracheostomy.

«They removed a cyst«.

Hopefully Khamzat Chimaev is fully recovered from the health problems he had. and he will be able to resume his fighting career without problems to have the success he looks like he will have in the UFC.