Did Jesus wear makeup? This is the reason behind the eyeliner in some Byzantine paintings

In some Byzantine paintings, Jesus appears to have outlined eyes. However, it was the way to emphasize an imperial message.

If something distinguishes the byzantine temples, is the ornamentation loaded with gold. The intention of the architects of the Eastern Roman Empire was to generate a sensation of the divine from the light radiated by the precious metal colors. However, it is striking that Jesus was depicted in Byzantine paintings with the outlined eyes. This is the reason.

What does the Pantocrator represent in Byzantine paintings?

Byzantine art developed greatly throughout the Middle Ages in Europe. Despite having a strong Arab influence, it retains this medieval need to understand God as the center of life and the Universe. For this reason, almost all the paintings of this style are sacral character.

The Pantocrator is perhaps the most representative icon of this movement. It refers to the representations of Jesus with a severe expression, thought to decorate the sacred spaces of Byzantium, the ancient capital of Eastern Roman Empire. For this reason, it was conceived for monumental wall dimensions, built on the basis of Venetian mosaics bathed in gold or lapis lazuli.

It can be identified by the halo around head, which indicates the holiness of Christ. Usually has the fingers of the right hand pointing to a blessing, and on the left, holds the sacred scriptures of the Judeo-Christian tradition.

Why did they have such strong expressive lines?

The Byzantine style flourished on the border of the Western world with the Arab. The influences of both ways of representing religious figures were decanted in the way in which it could be show expressiveness in Jesus and Mary, the two biblical characters that motivated the Byzantines.

Both sacred figures represented parallel the power of the emperors and rulers. It was a way of demonstrate economic and political power that they could exercise through faith. For this reason, facial features were highlighted to make them appear more severe.

One of the most loaded gestures, without a doubt, it was the eyes. This is why it might seem – in the case of the Pantocrator – that they have the eyelids outlined, as if it were makeup. The message of solemnity, strength and imperial presence. At the time when Christianity began to spread throughout Europe, it did not there was a better medium than the image of Jesus Christ to make it noticed.

