In the early 2000s, film studios were looking to adapt great book stories to the big screen, and one of the two great exponents of this, was undoubtedly the ‘Harry Potter’ movies. And now as part of nostalgia it has been revealed that the epic bHogwarts show showed little scenes from previous movies.

The mastermind behind the success of Harry Potter was the incredible writer JK Rowling, as Despite all adversities, in 1997 he shared his Magical World for the first time with readers of all ages and around the world, with the book ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s stone’.

So successful was the novel that it was followed by six other books that continued the story of the most famous wizard of all time, and that success was only embraced by Warner Bros. reaching an agreement with Rowling, and being able to adapt his books into movies and so everyone knew Harry Potter and his battle against the darkest wizard of all, Lord Voldemort.

Because of the length of the book, ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows’, the film had to be divided into two films. And for such a long time that they were taken in both films, it is now known that the Battle of Hogwarts showed scenes from previous films of the franchise in one take, which along with their music becomes iconic for whoever sees it.

This sequence is when Harry, Ron and Hermione have to cross the entire Hogwarts battlefield in order to get to Snape.. It is this particular sequence that “hides” a chain of references to previous films and books, in chronological order. This begins when they meet a troll in the yard, reminiscent of the troll Quirrell brought in ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’.

The trio then meets Aragog’s spider descendants, as Harry and Ron did in ‘Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets’, followed by this they find the werewolf Fenrir Greyback taking Lavender Brown’s life, a reference to when they discovered that Remus Lupine was a werewolf in ‘Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban’, and the sequence ends showing a Patronus of Dumbledore’s brother that also refers to the third movie.

This kind of detail is what the fans appreciate, after following the end of their favorite sagas, and also all this makes the ‘Harry Potter’ movies so entertaining, and gives it more importance and the meaning of the Battle of Hogwarts. ¿How would you like to see a marathon these days?