After having a difficult interview with the President, Cristina Pérez made a strong defense

Cristina Pérez and Rodolfo Barili they interviewed Alberto Fernández in Telefe News this Wednesday. During the talk, the host and the President of the Nation maintained a tense crossing about the expropriation of the Vicentin company, which was widely discussed both on social networks and on television programs.

A day after the round trip, the journalist thanked the solidarity received by many of her colleagues and assured that she was surprised by the « manifest intolerance » exercised by the president, who recommended that he read the Constitution and criticized the use of adjectives in the asking your questions. « I wondered at times: Is it transforming, was it Alberto Fernández or was it Aníbal Fernández? Because there is a feeling that the President is becoming a radicalized version, which is not only evident in these types of expressions during an interview, « said Pérez, during the broadcast of his radio program. Confessions at night with the cycle that precedes it, driven by Jorge Fernández Díaz in Radio Miter.

The journalist assured that in the case of the Vicentin company “the rule of law is at stake, because if a single injustice is committed the door is opened to have a formula, a vehicle that serves to commit many more injustices » And with total security, he stated: « I will say it with humility, I regret, but the one who has to read the Constitution is the PresidentBecause what he answered is incorrect, and I am not saying it, lawyers and constitutionalists who know and are experts on the subject have said it all day.

« I am very sorry that the dialogue with a President has become a kind of mud fight, forcing a response, knowing that he was saying something that was not correct. He is a teacher, I can be wrong and I would accept it« Noted the driver. Then, he stated that Fernández should make an existential decision about « if this is his presidency or if he is the delegate of Cristina Kirchner and its radicalization ”.

In addition, Pérez maintained that the president, who granted the interview from the Quinta de Olivos, tried to embarrass her in the program that is followed by a huge television audience, being the highest rated newscast on the open screen. « Really yesterday I did not expect him to come out to chuck with the adjectives -he claimed-. First, because he knows me and knows that I am a person who acts in good faith; Alberto Fernández has known me for many years. So, did I need to seek to humiliate myself on the air as President and with the difference in power between him and me? Than He did not do it because I would not be stepped on by anyoneBecause they taught me that I am no more and no less than anyone, and that this is how you have to act in life while you handle yourself with respect. But I say, what need did I have? He could tell me: ‘Look, Cristina, I don’t agree …‘. But it started to suck me. For what? ».

The journalist also drew a « comparison between one person and the other”, Explaining that Fernández“ spoke kindly ”to journalists“ at the time that he had moved away from Kirchnerism ”, showing himself as someone“ open to having discussions ”. Now, instead, he looks at it differently. And that difference, which she noticed particularly in the report on Wednesday, left her « Stunned ».

« I think any of the journalists who are convinced of what our task is would have done the same, » the driver reasoned. I am not the news or the protagonist of this, it was the interview for me; But I think that all of us who believe in the value of questions to seek the truth, because we do not have the truth and do not feel that we are the owners of the truth, anyone would have done so. As I said to colleagues: I am not the news, but we must speak of constitutionality, of a measure in which the rule of law is at stake ”.

Before talking to Jorge Fernández Díaz on the radio, Cristina Pérez spoke on Twitter. He did so by thanking the message of two colleagues, Carolina Losada and Angela Lerena, and of the political scientist Maria Florencia Freijo. Losada assured that, As there is « asymmetry of power », the « mistreatment » Fernández « is violence ». Lerena went in a similar sense, qualifying as « attack » the actions of the President in the report, a concept that Freijo reinforced: « Since when do we naturalize attacking like this? ». « I know that we think differently about many things Cristina replied, « but I also know, as someone said, that ‘Freedom of expression is above all the freedom of those who do not think like us‘. Thanks from my heart ».

The exchange on Cristina Pérez’s Twitter with Carolina Losada, Ángela Lerena and María Florencia Freijo

