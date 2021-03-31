Did EXATLON USA athletes dump?

Telemundo Rafael Soriano is once again part of Team Contendientes.

The fifth season of Exatlon United States has been one of much controversy and complicated situations. Among the many injured athletes, the family situations of some, possible romances and more. A lot has happened since the so-called “Fiercest Competition on the Planet” began on January 26, 2021. Although we thought that after the fourth season, where we closely experience the resignation of the then presenter, Erasmo Provenza, and also the COVID-19 attacks among the talents of the television program, the fifth would be simpler, we were wrong. The controversy is just beginning.

The growing train of injured

Since the competition began, the injuries of the athletes have no distinction of teams, Celebrities and Contestants have fallen victims of hard blows on the circuits that have cost them weeks of rest on the bench, and some, such as the famous Mack Roesch, of the The red team, who spent several weeks off, prior to his dismissal to recover from the injury, had to leave the competition to focus on health.

But are these injuries real? Much has been speculated about the authenticity of the blows of the different athletes in portals for fans, who question the situation because they say that in some cases the blows have not been seen. Such is the case of Mack Roesch, who is already on social networks doing strength exercises. As for example in this video, courtesy of the YouTube channel MoviesMV, which also makes other important revelations:

The YouTube portal MoviesMV, echoed a news that it published in its different social profiles “Keyla: The Queen of Spoilers”, a recognized authority among the followers of Exatlon United States, who always shares information that turns out to be accurate and of first hand about the competition program.

Among the shocking revelations that Keyla discussed, she talks about the departure of Mack Roesch, and speculates that this may have been because of the legal situation that Roesch faces with his ex-fiancée and ex-Exatlon United States reporter, Jessica Cediel, they both met and fell in love. In the second season of the competition show, they quickly got engaged, and just as love briefly arrived, it was fleetingly over, and between the media couple there was only a dispute over the engagement ring that Cediel still has in his possession.

This information that Keyla shares about Mack Roesch has not been confirmed, but in short, the athlete has been seen on social networks doing all kinds of physical activity, which is far from a person who would be recovering from an injury.

About this video in particular, in the text Mack assures that they are “some simple exercises to rehabilitate the shoulder.” In any case, it is important that prior to any physical activity, if the person is really injured, you should consult your specialist.

Breach of contract

Other information that “Keyla La Reina de los Spoilers” shared and appears in the video that we share above, is that in the fifth season of Exatlon United States a very serious situation would have occurred with four athletes, who would have been expelled from the competition program for an alleged “breach of contract”.

This information is not confirmed either, but when we have more details we will share it.

