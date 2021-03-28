Did Eleazar Gómez have privileges in prison … even a cook? – The News of Chihuahua – Between lines

ANDLeazar Gómez enjoyed privileges while he remained in the North Prison, it was affirmed during a television program.

According to the program Suelta la Sopa, the actor went from singing to tears. “He had a televisionAlthough it is really cheap, I think they are paid like two dollars and fifty cents a week, which is not an exorbitant amount either, ”the program indicated.

In addition, based on the testimony of a former inmate, Eleazar Gómez had her own cook. “While the other inmates ate beans or chilaquiles, he ate roast beef. And of course he had a very bad time ”.

It was mentioned that before leaving, the actor was crying and not only that, at another time he began to sing. “It was a mixture of feelings.”

In a video broadcast by the program, the ex-inmate is observed affirming that the actor is “A very despotic person, very rude, in fact, very isolated from others.”

He commented that during his stay in the prison, “he did not speak to anyone, for a long time (he said), what’s up, whoa, nothing more.”

Reiterated that Eleazar Gomez He did not eat from the dishes that were given in jail. “He had his own cook.”

PUBLIC APOLOGY AND PAID, MUST COVER ELEAZAR GÓMEZ

The journalist Carlos Jiménez announced that as part of the agreement that the actor reached with Tefi Valenzuela, there were five points, among them offering him a public apology and as reparation for the damage he must deliver 420 thousand pesos in three payments.

These are the agreements:

Damage repairDo not approach Tefi ValenzuelaDo not go near the places that Tefi Valenzuela frequentsEleazar Gómez must undergo psychological treatment for three yearsYou must report to the authorities quarterly to sign your parole

If Eleazar Gómez complies with everything agreed, in three years the criminal action will be extinguished; but, if he does not do so, the criminal proceedings against him will be reactivated.

Source: Excelsior