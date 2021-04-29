Did COVID-19 return to EXATLON USA? What we know

Telemundo The Team Contendientes of the 5th Season of Exatlon USA.

Go that the fifth season of Exatlon United States has not stopped generating controversy. Unstoppable injuries, the unexpected expulsion of two of the most beloved athletes, alleged romances, and much more, have gone hand in hand with the very high dose of emotion and adrenaline that provides each day of the fierce competition program, currently in a crucial stage of his fifth installment.

COVID-19: A shadow that clouds Exatlon United States

Let us remember that less than a year ago, while the fourth season of Exatlon United States was taking place, its presenter at the time, Erasmo Provenza, together with several athletes from Team Contendientes, were infected with the deadly virus, for which they had to enter strict confinement. In this sense, the production had to create the so-called “Season Tournament”, where emblematic participants from previous seasons took to measure forces once again in the sands of the Dominican Republic.

With all this difficult situation, an unprecedented one in the history of the competition, Exatlon United States continued to crown the “Latin Gringo” of Team Famosos, Nate Burkhalter, as the winner, without having any idea that, despite taking all the necessary measures As a precaution, the COVID-19 nightmare, it seems, would have returned this time to the so-called “fiercest competition on the planet”.

Last minute information

The fan portal that has become a recognized authority on information regarding Exatlon United States, “Keyla: The Queen of Spoilers”, published on April 29 that the competition would have stopped recordings due to a presumed new outbreak of COVID-19 within the competition.

The specialized YouTube channel, JacoJRx2, shared the news, highlighting that just after the situation with the expelled athletes, this news falls like “a bucket of cold water” to the production of an edition that has been quite difficult.

Do not miss the video with the detail of the new wave of COVID-19 that would be plaguing Exatlon United States again.

LAST MOMENT THE RECORDINGS STOP THE COVID RETURNS TO EXATLON UNITED STATES (CHAPTER 81) 2021-04-29T12: 05: 00Z

In Keyla’s publication, he refers to the fact that the person who was initially infected would be “the boss”, and he sent her a forceful message about how they would have treated him when he contracted the virus:

“Exatlon United States is stopped by COVID. The most infected is the boss … I hope you receive better treatment than you gave Erasmus yourself when he was infected. #LeyDeVida “

Provenza was one of the first infected in the fourth season, and this, according to what he himself would have shared on different television shows, would have been one of the reasons why he would have resigned, as he did not agree with the deal. received when he had to be confined for several days in a hospital to combat COVID.

Now the virus seems to have returned to the Dominican Republic, at NowMismo we have already established a direct line of contact with Telemundo, who, having a formal statement on this issue, will share with us. Either way, we hope that Telemundo’s successful competition format continues without the plague of this difficult disease that has claimed so many lives around the world.

