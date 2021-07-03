Did Brazil use covid vaccines with expired expiration date? This they report

The municipalities of Brazil they denied the Friday a report of a newspaper that said that data from the Ministry of Health showed that cities administered at least 26 thousand expired vaccines of AstraZeneca against COVID.

The southern city of Maringá, cited in the Folha de S.Paulo as the municipality who has used most of the expired vaccines (more than 3,500), denied the prosecution and said the doses they only appeared to have expired in public databases due to a delay in registering new data in the Ministry of Health system.

There were no expired vaccines in Maringá, but there was an error in the SUS (public health network) system, “said the city’s Health Secretary, Marcelo Puzzi, in a statement. Other cities blamed the confusion on the same health problem. data.

The local governments of the São Paulo cities, Juiz de Fora and Belo Horizonte, which were also mentioned in the Folha story, issued statements denying having administered injections that exceeded the expiration date.

The deployment of vaccines in Brazil it has faced widespread criticism. The government was slow to acquire dose and is now dealing with an alleged corruption scandal surrounding the purchasing efforts.

Expired vaccine doses may be less effective. On Africa, several countries have encountered batches that have exceeded their shelf life, which generated a debate on the extension of expiration dates.

Malawi destroyed nearly 20,000 expired doses in May.

President Jair Bolsonaro has refused to be immunized so far and has planted doubts about vaccines, fueled unproven miracle cures and minimized the severity of a pandemic that has killed more than half a million Brazilians.

According to the report, expired vaccines came from batches imported from India by the public biomedical institute Fiocruz, or purchased through the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

Neither him Ministry of Health, neither Fiocruz nor PAHO responded immediately to requests for comment. The Serum Institute of India, who did the injections, did not respond immediately either.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is one of the two COVID injections dominant in Brazil, along with CoronaVac of China.

