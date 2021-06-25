Did Bloodsport send Henry Cavill’s Superman to ICU in Suicide Squad?

MEXICO CITY.

The new trailer for The Suicide Squad, James Gunn’s first foray into the DC Universe, has revealed why Bloodsport, the character of Idris Elba, is in the Belle Reve jail. The reason is, neither more nor less, than by shoot a kryptonite bullet at Superman and send it directly to the ICU.

Faced with this revelation, the reaction of the fans could not be other than wondering if the Kryptonian referred to in the film is the one played by Henry Cavill or is it a new incarnation of the character. Something to which Gunn has responded, although perhaps not as his followers expected.

“Yes, The Suicide Squad is part of the DC Extended Universe, but I don’t know which Superman that happens to because I haven’t done the casting for the next Superman”, explained the director before pointing out that “it could be Henry or being someone else is decided by someone other than me “.

While it is possible that the director is simply playing with the expectations of the fans, most likely, from Gunn’s words, despite mentioning Superman, the film does not show the moment of shooting the superheroe and therefore avoid specifying which incarnation this happened to.

Even so, it should be noted that the director has confirmed that his tape will be set in the same universe as the rest of the DCEUWith the exception of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which will arrive before The Flash, a film that is expected to make important changes in the continuity of the characters. Therefore, and although it has not yet been confirmed or denied that Cavill is still Superman, perhaps the most logical thing is to think that the Kryptonian hospitalized in the film is the same as the Man of Steel.

It is also necessary to point out that the project in which JJ Abrams works and which is rumored to have a black Superman, in case Cavill does not finally appear, not only would it not be set in the DCEU, according to the latest information, but also would take place after Gunn’s movie.

Despite everything, Gunn wanted to reassure the fans and clarify that Superman has recovered from the shooting. A fan very aware of the Kryptonian’s health asked the director about the matter on Twitter and he replied that although he may have lost his spleen, he is just as healthy as before.

Perhaps with one less spleen than he had before but yes I think so. #Bloodsport @idriselba #TheSuicideSquad https://t.co/QpJTbzL8pr – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 22, 2021

Although, in this version, Bloodsport will be British rather than American, his relationship with Superman quite aligns with DuBois’ origins in the original comics. Bloodsport debuted in volume 4 of John Byrne’s ‘Superman’ in 1987. In the Staples, he is an African-American man whose mind collapses after his brother returns seriously injured from the Vietnam War.

On the paper, DuBois is manipulated by Lex Luthor, who makes him believe that he blames him for everything is Superman, seriously injuring him with a needle impregnated with kryptonite. He was arrested and taken to Stryker Island, where he came face to face with the other incarnation of Bloodsport, the racist fanatic and white supremacist Alexander Trent.

Another element that will make this Bloodsport different from the original is that, on the tape, DuBois has a daughter, Tyla (Storm Reid), whose own criminal record seems to be part of DuBois’ motivation to reluctantly work for Waller. Given the, In the comics, Bloodsport has no offspring, it will be interesting to see his fatherhood on the big screen.

The Suicide Squad It will serve both as a sequel and a reboot of the film directed in 2016 by David Ayer, introducing new members to the unit and recovering those who gave the best results in the previous installment.

The film stars Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller or John Cena as Peacemaker, among many others. The film will hit theaters on August 6.