Did Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Secretly Get Married?

Time for a bright and early Monday morning celeb relationship theory: Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani might have gotten married this weekend. Emphasis on might. Here’s what we know for sure: Gwen was definitely having pre-wedding celebrations on Saturday, when she posted this cute lil ‘update:

Flash-forward to today and Page Six got their hands on some pics of Blake and Gwen wandering around Santa Monica, California, after returning from Blake’s ranch in Oklahoma — where he apparently built a whole entire chapel that they planned to use for their wedding ceremony . And on said Santa Monica walk, Gwen was seen wearing what sure looks to be a giant sparkly diamond wedding band right next to her engagement ring. Check out the pics here.

Reminder: Gwen and Blake got engaged in October 2020 after 5 years of dating, and Blake popped the question at his aforementioned Oklahoma ranch. They announced the news on Instagram (where else?), Showing off the ring with a post captioned “@blakeshelton yes please! 💍🙏🏻 gx.”

Hopefully if this wedding did, in fact, go down over the weekend, these two will drop pics soon because frankly I need something to get though the rest of Monday, thanks so much bye.

