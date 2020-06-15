Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

This morning several media outlets published notes on an image in which Amazon France allegedly filtered the price of the PlayStation 5. Although the information presented there caught the attention of many, everything seems to indicate that it is an image edited by someone who wants to trolling to Internet.

What happens is that in the image that is circulating there are several details that do not quite match what is a presale page on Amazon France. One of them is that nowhere the advertising of the Presale Price Guarantee appears, one of the most important characteristics of Amazon and which is present in all the products offered in the store as a presale. This is only mentioned above the release date, but not in the advertising below the product.

Another important point is that the image is missing the guaranteed delivery announcement on launch day that is usually on the presale pages on Amazon. In its place is an ad that says it will be available on November 20.

So this seems to point out that the image you are circulating is not legitimate. Most likely, it is the case of someone who used an image editor or modified the HTML of the page to present it. Also, if it were real, it would most likely be a temporary price.

In other words, we recommend that you wait for Sony to reveal the price of the PlayStation 5 before taking things for granted.

What did the alleged leak say?

Now, what did the alleged leak say and why did it generate so much noise? Most striking is that he mentioned that the PlayStation 5 would be sold in exchange for € 499 EUR, a figure that with the current exchange rate would be $ 565.12 USD. That said, the most probable thing is that, if this had been true, the PlayStation 5 would sell for $ 499 USD ($ 11,091.82 MXN) in the United States.

That’s not all, since it also ensured that the console would go on sale on Friday, November 20, a week before Black Friday is celebrated in the United States. Likewise, it revealed that the dimensions of the package in which the console comes would be 47.6 x 38.2 x 12.6 cm and that it would weigh 4.78 kg.

The price of the PlayStation 5 is a mystery

Sony Interactive Entertainment has not revealed the price of the PlayStation 5 and that has given much to talk about. Especially after a couple of stores claimed it was going to cost $ 600 or more, although they have already come out to say that it is a mistake.

The only thing that is a fact is that Sony wants to deliver a console that represents a good value for gamers. However, that does not mean that it will be cheap. We will have to wait to know more about it.

And you, how much do you think the PlayStation 5 will cost? Tell us in the comments.

