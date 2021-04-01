dictionary of body decoration

You like piercings, but are you a real expert? Do you know all the names of the piercings in the different parts of the body? If the answer is no, it’s time to fix it.

We are about to discover all the secrets of the piercings, but do you know their Names? Not all piercings are the same, so depending on the model, shape, etc …they have different names. We will know all the types of piercings and we will learn their different names! If, on the other hand, you prefer tattoos to piercings, here is everything you need to know before getting one.

What is a piercing?

Piercing is the piercing of a part of the body. From the classic hole in the ears to holes in the navel, nose, mouth, nipples, cartilage. Everybody knows piercings as an expression of fashion, trends and the contemporary mood. But few people know the specific names, some very capricious, that piercing takes depending on the area of ​​the body in question to have a complete and exhaustive vision. If you keep reading today you will discover all types of piercing, In alphabetical order!

All piercings and their names from A to D.

Prince albert: is the name of the piercing that crosses the glans horizontally (like all those that affect the male and female genitalia, it is a very painful practice).

Angel bites: the angel bite is one of the most popular piercings: this name indicates two symmetrical piercings at the ends of the upper lip.

Anti-eyebrow: This type of piercing is placed just below the eye. It is an extremely painful type of piercing, it is very easy for rejection episodes to occur.

Anti-smiley: This piercing that characterizes the tongue is painless and hardly creates problems for those who choose it.

Anti-tragus: it is a piercing in the ear area, located exactly between the cartilage and the lobe. Among those of the face is one of the most annoying. It is the equivalent of a drink, as its name indicates.

Apadravya: it is another perforation of the glans, in the opposite direction to the Ampallang also called Prince Albert. This practice is very painful: it is best to be extremely motivated to avoid regretting (and feeling excessive pain).

Cheek it’s the cheek piercing. It is a very invasive piercing that leaves a large scar. It is not recommended that an inexperienced piercer do it because it is very complex. It should also be borne in mind that this practice requires enormous knowledge of anatomy. Super not recommended!

Clitoral: it is the piercing in the clitoris. It is extremely painful due to the presence of many nerve endings in the clitoris (it is a very extreme hole and like all those involving the genitalia it is reserved for lovers of body modification).

Central maze: it is the piercing placed in the center of the lower lip, it is not very painful and is a frequent choice of young people.

Conch: Another ear piercing, more rare and painful, is the one done in the internal part of the cavity.

Corset: A really extreme piercing is the one formed by a sequence of holes in the back or in the legs as a corset.

Dahlia bites: another double piercing, with two symmetrical holes in the corners of the mouth.

All piercings and their names from E to O.

Neckline: it is the piercing that characterizes the neckline area, very popular among women.

Eyebrown: piercing in the eyebrow, very in disuse also among the youngest, it is no coincidence that it is beautiful, impressive and not very painful. It is usually one of the first piercings that people undergo.

Isabella: It is an incredibly painful variant of the piercing in the clitoris.

Labret: a very common piercing is the lower lip. It is not very painful and it is easy to heal.

Lobe: it is the simplest hole of all, the classic hole in the earlobe that is made to wear earrings.

Microdermal: with this generic name we indicate all the very small piercings that can be done anywhere on the body, even on the feet.

Monroe: the sexy piercing that takes its name from the beautiful Marilyn and takes the mole, simulating it with a piercing on the right side of the upper lip.

Madison– This is the name of the clavicle piercing.

Madonna: This piercing on the left side of the upper lip imitates the mole of the famous singer.

Jellyfish: This is the piercing that is done in the center of the upper lip.

Nape: it is the hole at the base of the neck, located at the back, at the nape. It is a difficult area to treat and it is best to contact a professional.

Nipple: As its name suggests, it is the nipple piercing of choice more and more by men and women. Warning: the nipple is full of nerve endings and this piercing is very painful for both men and women!

Nostril: a strange and unusual name for a typical piercing, the classic hole in a nostril, simple, beautiful, painless, the earring in the nose is a must and one of the most popular even by young people.

Belly button– This is the name of the ultra sexy piercing that pierces the navel. Also in this case there are different types depending on the chosen jewel and the position.

All the piercings and their names from P to U.

Princess albertina: do not be seduced by this royal name: the piercing that bears the name of a princess is very painful (and is done between the vaginal mucosa and the urethra).

Bridge: the “bridge” is the perforation between the eyes that crosses the nasal septum. The jewel can be inserted vertically or horizontally into the nasal septum.

Bite ofsnake: double hole in the lower lip

Spider bite: it is a repeated labret, a sequence of holes in the lip.

Stretiching ear piercing– Also called dilated lobe, one of the trends for extreme tattoo and body modification lovers. Stretching can be applied to any piercing, but it is most common in the lobe area.

Suitcase: piercing around the anus.

Language: a great classic, the tongue piercing. Very painful and often subject to infection.

Tragus: it is a piercing placed in the cartilage near the opening of the ear. It is said that this practice is very risky, but in reality it is just a rumor, there are much more daring piercings and much more complex holes.

Venom, Poison or Frog Eyes: another double-hole piercing, this time on the tongue.

Vertical jellyfish: two small balls in the center of the upper lip, symmetrical with respect to the nose.

Vertical maze: it is a hole that is made vertically, in the center of the lip. The effect is different: in this case you can see two balls of the applied jewel, one under the lip and one above.

