Maritza Jiménez lives in a humble little house built on a “back” of 42nd street in the Capotillo sector, in the National District.

Recent days, when police officers came in large numbers in their usual anti-crime raid practices, this woman says she has had a bad time.

His house was one of several that were searched by agents from the Central Directorate of Investigations (Dicrim) and the Central Directorate of Anti-Narcotics (Dican).

According to Jiménez, during this personal operating operation they took several things, among them a piggy bank that her husband had and “they even took a juice that was in the fridge.”

“They come to the house and everything disappears, no matter if it is a perfume, a watch, a good chain; The policemen took the doors of some houses in the sector, “denounced Jiménez. In response to the sector’s complaint, a group of resident women decided to join in complaints and began a march to Nicolás de Ovando Street, raising banners and shouting slogans against the police force.

On Duarte avenue with Ovando, the protesters made a stop there in a blockage, so the Police had to intervene to clear the road. The women were promised to take them to the zone commander to present the situation to him.

The residents of 42 de Capotillo said that the agents have captured innocent people in alleys of the neighborhood, and complained because, meanwhile, “the real tigers remain in their houses sleeping.” “They know who the tigers are and who they are not,” they say. “The majority who are taken to the barracks are innocent,” said a young woman who was participating in the demonstration with placards in hand.