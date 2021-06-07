Dick Van Dyke’s Family: 5 Fast Facts

. Dick Van Dyke attends the 43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors on May 21, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Dick Van Dyke was honored at the 43rd annual Kennedy Center Honors, which aired June 6 on CBS. The legendary actor is known for his work on Mary Poppins, The Dick Van Dyke Show, Diagnosis Murder, and Bye, Bye Birdie.

“The Kennedy Center Honors serves as a time to celebrate notable artists who have spent their lives elevating the cultural history of our nation and the world,” Kennedy Center President David M. Rubenstein said on the theater’s website. . He added: “Dick Van Dyke has brought us beloved film, stage and television characters adored by generations of fans, for more than seven decades.”

But outside of work, the best-selling author is husband, father of four children (Barry, Christian, Stacy, and Carrie Beth), and grandfather of seven children.

1. Dick Van Dyke is married to Arlene Silver

Van Dyke is currently married to Arlene Silver, a makeup artist 46 years his junior. But, as Silver told the Huffington Post, “he’s immature in a good way with the wonder of a child. It’s just fun, he’s open-minded. You are not caught in their ways at all. We are both like children. We feel like we are both having a second childhood. “

The couple met while he was still with his partner of more than 30 years, Michelle Triola Marvin. The couple’s friendship flourished after Marvin’s passing.

“I really didn’t realize how powerful the relationship was becoming,” Silver said in the middle of that moment. “He would come but I didn’t want to disturb him, I guess. He has so many people around him that he didn’t want to be nosy, so I’d just say I’ll come over after work and we’ll have dinner, and it turns out I was waiting for him all day.

The actor shared his four children with his first wife Margie Willett, whom he officially divorced in 1984.

2. His son Barry was Van Dyke’s co-star in ‘Diagnosis Murder’

The son of Van Dyke’s Diagnosis Murder character, Dr. Mark Sloan, was his real-life son, Barry. Throughout the series he played homicide detective Steve.

Barry was not alone: ​​Van Dyke’s grandchildren Shane and Carey, and even their daughter Stacy, appeared in the full-length procedure.

“I would work with him at any time,” Barry told the Los Angeles Times in 1994. He added that his father is “the best to work with, very creative.” He has a lot of integrity and will work no matter what, including physical discomfort. He set a good example. We have always talked about working together ”.

3. His granddaughter Jessica died of Reye’s syndrome.

The Reye’s Syndrome Foundation’s accomplishments include “television and radio public service announcements developed and produced with national spokesperson, Dick Van Dyke.” The Tony Award winner became a spokesperson for the organization after his granddaughter, Jessica, passed away from the disease in 1987.

According to the Associated Press, “Reye’s syndrome causes severe inflammation in the brain and liver. It is mainly found in children 5 to 15 years after they have contracted chickenpox, the flu, or another respiratory illness ”. The outlet said the illness is related to “taking aspirin during a viral illness.”

Jessica’s father was Van Dyke’s son, Christian.

4. His son Christian was a district attorney in Oregon

Van Dyke’s son Christian was a district attorney in Marian County, Oregon, according to the Atticus Times. He took office in the early 1980s.

“When Van Dyke applied for the position, showbiz luminaries such as Carol Burnett, Mary Tyler Moore, Carl Reiner and others contributed about $ 4,000 to his $ 35,000 budget,” the publication revealed. He added that his parents contributed about $ 400.

Although he revealed to the Atticus Times that his father was “nibbling a bit,” they decided that his father shouldn’t help.

5. Van Dyke’s children haven’t performed since 2019 on

While Barry and others have tried acting, Nicki Swift reports that Van Dyke’s four children are no longer involved in show business.

Barry’s last role was as Roland in the 2019 film Heavenly Deposit, according to IMDb.

“Many of her grandchildren reportedly also dream of making it big in Hollywood. It looks like we have a Van Dyke dynasty on our hands! ” Nicki Swift wrote.

