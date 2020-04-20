WWE News

WWE News | Planet Wrestling brings you the latest news from WWE in the last hours. Unfortunately there were two deaths of stars with an important role in the history of wrestling.

Deaths of Dick Steinborn and John ‘Jack’ Lotz

Unfortunately we have to report two new deaths in the world of professional wrestling. It’s about the former referee John ‘Jack’ Lotz and the former fighter Dick steinborn.

WWE News: John ‘Jack’ Lotz dies

John ‘Jack’ Lotz He passed away on Saturday, April 18, at the age of 86, from causes unknown until now. He was one of the most popular referees of WWE’s golden age, being the officer in bouts like Hulk Hogan vs. The Iron Sheik for the Madison Square Garden WWF Championship where the Hulkmania was born or the boxing match between Roddy Piper and Mr. T.

After his departure from WWE, where he worked for more than 30 years, he made the leap to Hollywood, appearing in series like Raging Bull, The Siege and Los Soprano.

WWE News: Dick Steinborn

The former fighter Dick steinborn He passed away this Sunday, April 19, also from unknown causes. Dick Steinborn fought in the NWA from the 1950s to the 1980s, sharing ring with stars like Bret Hart. He also had a good career fighting in Puerto Rico.

