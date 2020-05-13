By Rodolfo León

05/13/2020 12:56 pm

By now we all know the story of Star Wars Battlefront II. The game got off to a disastrous start in 2017, with controversial microtransactions and a progression system that left a lot to be desired. Lately, the title was redeemed thanks to a multiplayer redesign and dozens of free updates.

At the end of last month, EA confirmed that the game was already “complete” after 25 free updates, confirming that no more content patches would be released. Following this news, a petition was created to continue supporting the game with paid DLC, which so far has more than 30,000 signatures.

In response to that request, Ben walke, who previously worked as Community Manager of the game, finally shared a tweet yesterday that you can see below:

You keep posting this to me but I’m not sure what you want me to do with this? The team has seen it, but it’s not our call. I really love that almost 30k of you have signed it, but over 200k signed the alternative petition to this 2.5 years ago. Perspective. – Ben Walke (@BenWalke) May 10, 2020

“They keep publishing this to me but I’m not sure, what do they want me to do? The team has already seen it, but it is not up to us. I love that almost 30,000 of you have already signed it, but an alternative petition two and a half years ago reached 200,000 signatures. Perspective.”

Walke He assures that the team is aware of this, but 30 thousand signatures do not mean anything, since the number of weekly players of Star wars Battlefront ii it is much less than that.

