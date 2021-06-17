Diaz’s coach says ideal for Nate is a trilogy fight with McGregor

Nate Diaz wants to fight again this year and has in his sights the trilogy with Conor McGregor, as revealed by his coach, Cesar Gracie.

At UFC 263, Diaz returned to the Octagon for the first time in more than a year and lost a decision to Leon Edwards.. After the match, Demian Maia called the Stockton native, but according to Gracie, she says the fight is pointless.

“I know there has been speculation about if Nate will accept the fight with Demian MaiaGracie wrote in a message to MMA Fighting about Diaz. “Although I haven’t spoken to Nate yet about his thoughts on this fight, I can tell you I am completely against the idea. Demian has been a great representative of Brazilian jiu-jitsu on the mat and in MMA ” “He has achieved a lot and we all respect him. He is still a dangerous rival, but I don’t think Nate has anything to gain from this fight. If he lost, he would do so to a 44-year-old man who is about to quit the sport, and if he did win, he would do it to a 44-year-old man who is quitting the sport. It’s a dead end situation“.

According to Gracie, Diaz wants big fights and looks to complete his trilogy with McGregor. They faced each other at UFC 196 and UFC 202 with Diaz winning the former by submission and McGregor winning the latter by decision.

“I’d think about the trilogy against Conor McGregorHe said about Diaz’s next fight. “I know Nate wants tough fights. He is motivated to fight with the best“.

Although Diaz wants the trilogy with McGregor, If ‘The Notorious’ beats Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 he will fight for the lightweight title then. However, if he loses, perhaps the trilogy will be next.

