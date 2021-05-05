Diaz injured, fight with Leon Edwards postponed to UFC 263

Nate Diaz will be able to compete at UFC 244

The combat between Leon edwards and Nate Diaz will have to wait. The Californian suffered a minor injury and the fight between the two was postponed for the UFC 263 undercard.

The new date was confirmed by Kevin Iole from Yahoo Sports Monday night.

Edwards comes from a No Answer front Belal Muhammad in the stellar of UFC Vegas 22. The fight was his return after two years of absence. Before that fight, the Englishman was on a streak of eight straight wins.

Diaz, see no action, after defeat with Jorge Masvidal on UFC 244, combat was valid for the belt «BMF». Before that fight, he beat the former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis by unanimous decision in UFC 241.

UFC 263 It will be held on June 12 at the Gila River Arena from Glendale, Arizona.