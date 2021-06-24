Díaz-Canel applauds “overwhelming victory” vote at the United Nations against the embargo on Cuba

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, qualified this Wednesday as “Overwhelming victory” the approval by 184 votes of the resolution that since 1992 the Caribbean country has presented to the General Assembly to call for the end of the United States economic embargo.

“The world is with Cuba”The Cuban ruler wrote on Twitter seconds after the vote was carried out, which only sand opposed the US itself and Israel Y Colombia, Ukraine and the United Arab Emirates abstained.

184 votes in favor, 2 against and 3 abstentions. This is how the world reacts to the Cuban demand. They are already 28 years of worldwide rejection of #Bloqueo. Blockers run out of arguments. The solidarity members reinforce their support. #RemoveTheBlock pic.twitter.com/r3wjeQkNpX – Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) June 23, 2021

Díaz-Canel criticized the position of the United States representative before the general Assembly by justifying his traditional vote against and assured that “the cynical, lying and slanderous imperial discourse is as immoral, shameless and obsolete as is the criminal blockade” (as the embargo is known in Cuba).

The US diplomat assured that his country once again supports the embargo – in force since 1962 – for being “A tool to promote democracy and respect for human rights”.

We returned and we will return to the General Assembly of @UN_es, while the #Bloqueo exists. Because we respect the international community, as much as the empire ignores and disrespects it. #EliminaElBloqueo pic.twitter.com/87eP3yJc1T – Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) June 23, 2021

In this regard, the Cuban president stated that the United States “Has no right to sanction”, while thanking the almost unanimous support of the international community.

After a year on hiatus due to the pandemic, Cuba He returned to the United Nations with his usual denunciation of the embargo codified into law in 1996.

The vote was followed in Havana in some centers authorized for the risk intervention study that is currently being carried out in risk areas with the vaccine candidate against the coronavirus Abdala, one of the five that Cuba is developing.

In its presentation of the document at headquarters the UN in New York, the Cuban Foreign Minister, Bruno Rodríguez, accused the United States of having taken advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to increase pressure on his country.

A resounding victory! The cynical, lying and slanderous imperial discourse is as immoral, shameless and outdated as is the criminal blockade. The world is with #Cuba. The US is isolated, it has no right to sanction. Our gratitude to the peoples and governments that support us. pic.twitter.com/fpGF2MgMgK – Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) June 23, 2021

Havana estimates that this policy caused losses of $ 9.157 million dollars last year.

This is the highest figure published so far by the Cuban authorities, far exceeding the previous record of $ 5.57 billion dollars in 2019.

The chancellor assured that the economic damage amounts to a total of $ 147,853 million dollars since in 1962 President John F. Kennedy applied the embargo to Cuba in response to the nationalization of US properties in the first years of the Fidel Castro government.

