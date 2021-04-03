Díaz Ayuso tests negative for covid after presenting symptoms for two days

The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Diaz Ayuso, has undergone this Friday a test of Covid-19 at the Puerta de Hierro Hospital, after presenting symptoms the last two days.

The popular leader was absent this morning to Sermon on the Seven Words, led by the Cardinal Archbishop of Madrid, Carlos Osoro, in the Basilica of Jesus of Medinaceli, when feeling “indisposed” and has carried out the pertinent tests of detection of the Covid, that have tested negative.

The president of the Community of Madrid wore “two days of severe coughing” and he has received medication to stop these episodes, according to party sources, ensuring that he is “fine.”

The regional president already passed in March 2020 the coronavirus, when he tested positive at the beginning of his quarantine.