Díaz Ayuso asks Sánchez for control in Barajas and the PSOE to blame “drunken tourism”

The so-called drunken tourism on Monday became a new point of friction between the Government of Spain and that of the Community of Madrid in the middle of the 4-M race. While the PSOE ugly Isabel Díaz Ayuso that the freedom that she defends in her campaign slogan “is not the chaos” That was seen in some streets of the capital last weekend, the president said that the tourism that arrives in Madrid is not drunken. The problem is not whether a Frenchman travels here to “drink”, but whether he comes “infected”. This, he stressed, it is up to the central government to control the Barajas airport, although Madrid is studying the possibility of carrying out PCR and tests in “all hotels” to detect positives.

“You cannot transfer the idea that Madrid right now is drunken tourism, how they are selling it. It is foolish, “said Díaz Ayuso in an electoral act of the PP with businessmen.” If you study how many expenses our tourists are applying to museums or shops, it will be seen that tourists not only come to get drunk. That is a somewhat xenophobic and somewhat offensive tint, “he wielded.

The candidate for reelection once again defended both the arrival of tourists to Madrid and the current opening hours of the hotel business, which with limited capacity indoors and on the terraces can remain open until 11pm.

“As long as the rules are complied with, as far as I know, a Frenchman does not infect more than a chamberlain”, declared Díaz Ayuso, who added that what he will not do is “close everything” to “ruin” the citizens. “I do not know how many more times it will be necessary to demonstrate that this way the virus does not end,” he settled.

The regional president stressed that it is the Government of Pedro Sánchez that must control that travelers arriving in Spain from other countries They do so with a negative diagnostic test and assured, as they had done on other occasions, that these controls are not exhaustive.

“Has anyone ever seen a report on what the Government of Spain is doing with the airport? No, because there isn’t.”, said Díaz Ayuso. These statements were answered by the Foreign Minister, Arancha González Laya, who stated that the Government “scrupulously” follows the European recommendations on borders. “I would also like to see the community recommendations within the autonomous communities enforced according to the law,” he added. Also Carolina Darias, head of Health, was concerned about the crowds in the capital and demanded “a bit of caution” from citizens.

In any case, within the PSOE the most critical voice with the images of drunk tourist groups, without masks and skipping the curfew was that of the candidate for the Presidency of the Community, Ángel Gabilondo. “It worries me a lot. I find it alarming and utter nonsense”, valued. In addition, it made the president ugly that the freedom that she constantly talks about, and which is even her campaign slogan, “is not the riot” of last weekend or “the so-called drunken tourism” nor does it consist of “minimizing the danger of the virus “.

“This drunken tourism sends the message that we seem to forget that we are in a contagious situation,” Gabilondo said. Although you do not believe that there is a call effect, the head of the list of the PSOE to the 4-M yes that described the measures of the regional Executive of “little clear, little strict and too lax”. The images from last weekend should not be repeated, he said, adding that “there must be a government in the face of the fourth wave and in this situation.”

More Madrid denounces a dozen tourist apartments

The candidate of Más Madrid for the Presidency of the Community, Mónica García, was also very critical of the so-called drunken tourism and this Monday announced that the training has denounced a dozen tourist apartments in the center of Madrid to the General Directorate of Tourism where illegal parties have been held that pose a danger to public health.

“We have been asking for a long time that Mrs. Ayuso not give license to marque to drunken tourism”, indicated the head of the list of More Madrid. “We have also asked the Government of Spain to prevent the entry of travelers from countries with higher incidence,” he added.

Isa Serra, spokesperson for United We Can, spoke along a very similar line: he accused Isabel Díaz Ayuso of acting with “absolute irresponsibility” and of encourage a “call effect” to party. In addition, he said, the president uses the pandemic to confront the central government to create a “state” profile for “partisan” and “internal” reasons in the PP.