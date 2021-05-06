Díaz and Espadas will face each other in early primaries

To the bad electoral result of the PSOE in the Madrid elections, the ‘war’ of the party unleashed in Andalusia is now added. The Federal Executive, chaired this Thursday by Pedro Sánchez, plans to advance the celebration of primaries in the region. A news that the general secretary of the party in the community and former president of the Board, Susana Díaz, learned from the press on Wednesday afternoon, as she herself has confirmed at a press conference.

“I was made aware by a media outlet yesterday afternoon,” he highlighted. “I sent a message in the morning to the secretary general of the party and president of the Government but I have not been able to speak with him. I received a later call from the Secretary of Organization who at no time told me about the call for primaries in Andalusia and, from that moment on, I hope to be able to speak with the secretary general of the PSOE of Spain ”, he added.

Diaz will fight

The former president of the Board has assured that she is determined to compete in the primaries, despite going against the wishes of the party’s federal leadership. “The more colleagues show up, the richer the process will be. Of course, I will attend it ”, he stated.

In this way, Díaz asks that the call be “now”, before Ferraz approves it. A war that has been latent for years after the primaries and after the former president of the Board has refused to leave the leadership of the Andalusian PSOE in recent years.

Díaz already lost in his attempt to lead the match in 2017 against Sánchez and had to take refuge in the winter palace of the Junta de Andalucía. But it was not the only failure. Accumulate …

