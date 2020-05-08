The details of the agreement

The agreement reached contemplates extend until June 30 of this year the ERTEs of force majeure derived from the Covid-19, either by total force majeure (without restarting the activity) or partial (recovery of part of the activity). In the latter case, it is pointed out that, when reincorporating workers to the activity, the adjustments via reduction of working hours will take precedence.

The text establishes that they will not be able to benefit from ERTEs of force majeure companies and entities domiciled in tax havens. In addition, companies that take advantage of these procedures will not be able to distribute dividends during the fiscal year corresponding to the application of the ERTE, except if they return to Social Security the quotas from which they were exonerated. However, this limitation will not be applicable to companies that, on February 29 of this year, had less than 50 workers.

The text contemplates that unemployment benefits associated with ERTEs (which are granted without the need to meet the grace period) will remain until June 30, except for fixed-discontinuities, which will apply until December 31. However, the Government also reserves the possibility of extending these benefits if it deems it necessary.

According to the agreement reached, the transition from ERTEs of force majeure to ERTEs for organizational, technical, economic or production reasons. ERTEs due to organizational, economic, technical or production causes that begin after the agreement comes into force and until June 30 will be explained by the special characteristics established in the regulation of March 17. The latter will also be allowed to be processed while a force majeure ERTE is in force.

Fee waiver

The regulation that was given in mid-March to ERTEs due to force majeure derived from the Covid-19 establishes a 75% exemption from contributions for companies that as of February 29 of this year had more than 50 workers registered with Social Security and 100% for those with less than 50 workers. The text of the agreement states that these exemptions will be maintained in May and June for ERTEs of total force majeure.

In the case of ERTEs of partial force majeure, the company, from the date of effect of the resignation of the ERTE, will benefit from a exemption from the business quota for workers who return to their activity of 85% in May and 70% in June in the event that on February 29 of this its workforce was less than 50 workers. If you had more than 50 as of that date, the exemption will reach 60% in May and 45% in June.

In the case of workers who continue with their contracts suspended from the Effective date of the waiver of the ERTE, the business exemption will be 60% in May and 45% in June for companies with less than 50 workers, and 45% in May and 30% in June for those with more than 50 employees. All these exemptions may be extended in the same or different terms if the Council of Ministers so decides or be extended to ERTEs based on objective causes.

The agreement specifies that the commitment to maintain employment For six months, the companies that benefit from ERTEs will start counting from the incorporation into effective work of people affected by the ERTE, even when it is partial or only affects part of the workforce.

This commitment to maintaining employment will be considered non-compliant if any worker affected by the ERTE is dismissed, although with exceptions (appropriate disciplinary dismissal, resignation, death, retirement, total, absolute disability or great invalidity and termination of a temporary contract due to the end of its term or the end of the contracted work or service). In the event of non-compliance with this clause, companies must return all fees from which they were exonerated, with a surcharge and default interest.

However, the text specifies that this commitment to maintain employment six months after resuming activity will not apply to those companies that are at risk of entering bankruptcy according to the terms established in article 5.2 of the Bankruptcy Law.