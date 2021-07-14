DIA’s rights moderate their fall after plummeting 40 percent

Madrid, Jul 14 . .- DIA’s subscription rights have moderated their fall this Wednesday after collapsing more than 40% yesterday, when the operation launched by the company began to increase capital by a maximum of 1,027.8 million of euros.

In today’s session, DIA’s rights fell by about 2%, reaching around 0.016 euros.

In the framework of the aforementioned increase, the old shares of the firm were split, so that 13 rights are necessary to buy 100 new titles at 0.02 euros each.

The deadline for shareholders to decide whether or not to attend this capital increase and subscribe for the new shares expires on July 27, according to the information provided to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

The expansion consists of two tranches: one of 769.2 million euros that will be subscribed by its largest shareholder (the Russian magnate Mikhail Fridman through the LetterOne company, owner of 74.8% of the firm) and another of 258, 6 million euros that will be available to the minority, who must go if they do not want to lose weight in the capital of the company.

Income 4 analyst Ana Gómez explained in statements to Efe that according to her calculations, those DIA shareholders who do not attend the operation will see their participation in the firm diluted by around 85%, while those who decide to invest must contribute 15 cents for each old share.

On the stock market, since yesterday the listing also includes the increase in the number of securities into which DIA’s capital is divided, which will go from being distributed in 6,600 million shares to 58,000 million securities, according to Renta 4.

The company closed Monday at 5.2 cents per share and with this change ended yesterday’s session at 2.76 cents; During the first hours of today’s session, its price rose by around 2% to 2.8 cents.

The recapitalization launched by the supermarket chain is key for its future, since through this route it will recover its accounting balance after at the end of 2020 its net worth was negative (-42 million euros), which in a normal context would cause the firm to incur “cause of dissolution.”

However, the Spanish Government approved a caveat due to the impact of COVID-19 on the economy that makes it possible not to count the losses registered in 2020 when making this calculation, which allowed DIA to formally avoid this situation.

