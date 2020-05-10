Atmospheric. At times a hopeful silence invades the paused city. Flocks of unusual parrots arrive in places that have never received such a visit before. The march through the familiar streets takes another rhythm, other precautions while the one who passes runs cautiously along the sunny blocks. But earlier in the week the waters of May fell, proverbial and beneficial. But the heats do not stop, and they reimpose their dominance as soon as the walls dry. The garden suffers the season and asks for its ration of water with the days that decline. Extraordinary measures will have to be taken, beneficial irrigation will have to reach every corner.

The city chimes are missed and only an immutable carillon measures the hours. It is the precise station to keep all the distances, to take care of the other with the same application that makes itself. In the meantime, the guava tree grows new shoots and remembers that, despite everything, the shoots have to continue their millennial march. The jasmine, fatigued by these heats, orders the sap of carefully arranged branches to cease. It is the long instinct with which plants ensure survival. Everything makes us notice the jasmine, in keeping the persistent will to last that accompanies its course.

**

Leonard Cohen in London, in a memorable concert that makes the poet and singer miss this dark season, with interludes and haste. But amid the bitterness, his Hymn remains, which calls for serenity and stubborn hope.

The birds are singing / when dawn breaks / it starts again / I hear them sing / don’t delay in that / that is already gone / or in what is yet to come / yes, battles will come / and they will have to fight / the dove sacred / will have to be captivated / sold and bought, and sold again / the dove is never free // Ring the bells that can still ring / forget your unequaled offering / there is a crack in all things / this is how the light enters …

