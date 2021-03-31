‘Diary of a Nazi’, a novel about friendship by Enrique Coperías and Cristina García-Tornel

The protagonist, Ingrid, a staunch defender of Hitler and his policies against Jews and other races considered subhuman, has just moved to Poland at the height of National Socialism. In the occupied territory, the German upper class lives, carelessly, in large mansions, surrounded by parties and luxuries. In the early days of summer, her life is intertwined with that of Clara, a mysterious woman with whom she shares the long periods that her husbands – high-ranking SS officials who work in Auschwitz – spend away from home.

While Clara tries to protect herself from her past, which stalks her ever closer, Ingrid lives a dangerous love story. His Nazi ideas will crumble when he discovers what the walls and barbed wire of the concentration camp hide: a reality that surpasses any nightmare and will shake his whole life.

Through the eyes of Ingrid –and the other protagonists of the novel–, the authors address essential aspects of the Holocaust, the pressure on the Jews and the Polish people, the way in which the discourses of prejudice, anger and hatred spread by people invested with some authority and power manage to permeate society to the extent of achieving that a large part of the German people believe themselves superior to the rest of human beings and, for the good of humanity, arrogate the right to persecute and eliminate those they consider weak, misfits, or simply different.