Mexico would have between 620 thousand and 730 thousand accumulated Covid-19 infections throughout the country since the beginning of the epidemic, most with mild symptoms, considered the newspaper El País based on its own statistics.

So far, the federal government reports 29,616 known infections, although it has been emphatic that the figure does not reflect the size of the epidemic, since about 80 percent of the cases are moderate or minor and are never recorded.

El País highlighted the disagreement between the Government and parts of the scientific community, and former officials, about the importance of knowing the real scope of the new coronavirus.

“As with the number of diagnostic tests to detect the virus, the Mexican government has conveyed the feeling that gauging the size of the epidemic has never been a priority,” the newspaper noted.

Hugo López-Gatell, the government’s spokesperson on Covid-19, accepted this week that there may be an underestimation of the deaths, as is the case worldwide. As of Thursday, there were 2,961 deaths from the virus.

Only 0.4 out of every thousand people in Mexico are tested for the virus, the lowest of the OECD countries, which average 23 tests for every thousand people.

With the incomplete perspective offered by the tests, Mexico can no longer give an exact number of infections: the value of 26,000 confirmed cases can hardly be considered as approximate, “the Spanish newspaper said.

In Mexico, the sentinel model is used to track the impact of the Covid-19, which uses various indicators to obtain an estimate of infections without doing the laboratory test on everyone.

With this system, until April 11, an estimated 106 thousand 380 infections were estimated in the country, as revealed by the Government at the insistence of REFORMA.

However, the government has changed to a different mathematical model than Sentinel, but the data has not been made public, El País noted.

“In the absence of a public version of the new territorial predictive model, and the apparent discontinuation of sentinel-based estimates, criticism of the Mexican government has increased due to the lack of clarity towards citizens who may consider that they have been blind for three weeks regarding the estimated size of the SARS-CoV-2 infection, “he considered the medium.

