Dianne Morales: “The people are fed up and with me they see a real change for NY”

Dianne Morales is the only Latina candidate that appears within the group of the most optioned candidates to become the next mayor of the city of New York: among them Scott Stringer, Eric Adams, Andrew Yang, Kathryn García, Maya Wiley and Shaun Donovan. And with less than a month to complete the primary elections, which will be on June 22, the community activist, who has never had experience in politics but in defense of vulnerable communities, defends that knowledge of the neediest people, and their management of grassroots organizations, as the best combination to direct destinations of the Big Apple.

Considered the most progressive of the bunch of contenders, with ideas that include jobs and affordable housing for all, higher taxes for the rich, direct help to those most in need, including the undocumented, and withdraw funds from the police and reform that force, the New York mother of Puerto Rican origin defends her proposal to transform the city, because “people are fed up” with a system that continues to leave the poorest in the queue.

The most recent survey, promoted by the consulting firm Metropolitan Public Strategies, ranks her in third place with 12% of voter support, very close to Adams, with 16%, and Yang, with 15%, whom she directly accuses as a “danger” to New York, should she win, for be “the advocate for corporations.”

I weighed to the momentum that Dianne is consolidating, and the support that his plan to transform New York after the COVID crisis has gained, the impact that a report will have now is unknown that revealed that 17 years ago he was the subject of an investigation for bribery of a Department of Protection inspector Environmental. The complaint indicates that the candidate wanted to eliminate a water bill for $ 12,500 that she received for the service in her home, while working for the city’s Department of Education, in what she has described as a fact in which it was the victim and not the perpetrator.

What will New York be like if you become Mayor?

“The first thing is that it will be a city where affordable housing is assured for all. I have committed myself to that and also to guarantee jobs for everyone. A city where everyone can support their families, whether they are documented or undocumented. A New York where everyone has access to the benefits of the City. And a place where we improve our schools, making sure that we all have access to quality schools, because right now, the reality is that in the schools that belong to our communities, one has to fight to obtain whatever it is, and for me it is necessary ensure that our community has the protection of the government, at the legal level, of education and that access that we have not had and where services are offered in a language that everyone can understand.

But being realistic, do you think it is possible to achieve for everyone?

“Of course it is possible. What has traditionally happened is that the government makes its affairs and arrangements benefiting corporations and luxury building developers. They are given tax benefits and subsidies, and the reality is that that money can be invested in our communities to ensure that we all have access to homes and jobs. It is necessary to change what the City’s priorities are and in whom we are investing, because the truth is that as a City we have a lot of money, but priority has not been given to the most vulnerable and to those who keep the city running ”.

So you are going to be a threat to economic groups and developers …

“That’s why they don’t love me. But the people do love me, and the interesting thing about my campaign is that these groups never expected that I would reach this level. They thought that ignoring me from the beginning, they would disappear me, but I have been receiving support from the town and thanks to the City’s campaign aid funds, we qualify with the majority of donations of $ 10 dollars, which are figures that the town represents. . The people who support me do not have to donate $ 5,000, but they make the effort to give $ 10, because they feel represented and valued, through my campaign, and in this way we qualify as the candidate with more donations than any other candidate ” .

What message do you send to the rich and powerful corporations in this city?

“I tell them that the people are rising up. The town is organizing, because the town is fed up and with me they see a real change for NY. People want a change and this campaign has been historic, and not because of me, but because of the community that I represent and the strength we are having ”. For this reason, I tell the rich that the first thing I want to do is increase their taxes, because it is known that during the last year, there have been more millionaires and billionaires, while the most vulnerable have experienced greater insecurities. It is important that they also contribute and do their part for the economy and the people of the town, making those who earn more than 1 million a year go from paying 4.4% to 5% in taxes that will make a big change ”.

What is that characteristic of yours that makes you the best card to be a good Mayor of New York above other contenders?

“I have the obvious, which is experience as an executive of social services agencies. I have directed directly for the community, but I have also lived many of the experiences that our people go through every day. I have suffered many of the sufferings of our communities, and I understand first-hand the barriers that have been placed on us, so I am committed to eradicating them in order to have the opportunities we deserve ”.

Which candidate in the race would be a danger to the City if he wins?

“Honestly, every day I change my idea a little bit on that subject, but at this moment, I would say Andrew Yang, because I understand that every day he reveals himself a little more and is well focused on large corporations, not on our communities. He’s focused on the police department, on adding more police, which is something that hurts us. Furthermore, he does not have priority for the immigrant community and neither for the excluded and essential workers, many of them undocumented. I think we should continue to protect our people, documented and undocumented, and he does not have that priority. During the pandemic he was not even here in the city. “