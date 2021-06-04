Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus show off their love out of series

Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus have been dating for almost five years; With a baby of both and plans to share life, they look very happy together.

Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus might seem from totally different worlds; However, fate brought them together in the movie “Sky,” an independent film in which Diane flees from her fictional husband and finds refuge in a ranger played by Norman.

Spending time together on the recording set, their relationship began to emerge, and although at first they tried to hide it and even denied it, in 2017 it became inevitable, as they were seen kissing.

She, a girl who had been on magazine covers, catwalks, pictures of haute couture houses; he, a tough actor, with a rockstar fame thanks to his role in “The Walking dead”… the simple idea that they were together might seem far-fetched, but they have made it work.

In 2018 Diane announced her pregnancy through a deep message on her Instagram account. In the publication, she thanked her friends, the opportunities that were presented to her during the year, her followers and Norman for being with her on the adventure of receiving her little girl.

Together they have formed a family for which Diane has been very grateful, especially after the last year in which the sensitivity that caused the situation worldwide caused the actress and model to dedicate a few words to the fact that her loved ones stay healthy.

Norman may not be totally affectionate in public, but he has taken the time to congratulate Diane on Mother’s Day and is sometimes seen in videos of his everyday life, in which he shows that his image lasts. he hides an amazing tenderness and tenderness with his daughter.

In a world in which more and more differences are sought to be broken, it is always to celebrate the fact that love makes them all disappear, just as Diane and Norman have done since they shared their lives and their sorrows.