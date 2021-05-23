Princess Diana was tricked into doing the interview with Martin Bashir in 1995. A recent investigation determined that the journalist deceived Lady Di by using false documents to make the famous interview where she spoke of her marriage to Prince Charles.

In November 1995, Princess Diana shocked millions of viewers in an interview for Panorama, conducted by journalist Martin Bashir, there she revealed everything that was behind her marriage to Prince Charles and what the Royal Family was hiding. Diana was legally separated from Charles for three years at the time of the interview.

According to this report that I brought from DListed, Diana said that there were three people in her marriage, with the famous phrase “three of us” (Charles, Camila and her). This interview left everyone shocked because it was super secret and people wondered how Bashir had managed to get Diana to agree to sit down and talk with him. Well, now we know, Bashir tricked Diana.

25 years after that Diana interview for Panorama, ITV released a documentary called “The Diana Interview: Revenge of a Princess”. In this documentary, ITV alleges that Martin Bashir forged bank documents to help coerce Diana into telling everything. Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, claimed that the fake bank statements were used to convince Diana that there were spies in her close environment, which helped convince her to talk to Bashir and tell her story. An internal investigation in 1996 by the BBC determined that bank statements had no bearing on the interview, while Charles Spencer continued to accuse the BBC and Martin Bashir of being dishonest. The bank statements were given by Bashir to Charles and he to Diana. The BBC was many times accused of having obtained that interview through dubious means, and they opened a second investigation last year, a step that was publicly supported by Charles Spencer and Prince William.

Well, the internal investigation revealed that indeed, those fake bank statements weren’t a good move. According to People, High Court Judge Lord John Dyson issued his report and accuses Bashir of breaking the BBC’s editorial guidelines, creating two fake bank statements with the intention of manipulating the situation.

BBC Director General Tim Davie issued a statement on Lord Dyson’s report, and they accept it, but hint that despite the bank statements, Princess Diana was going to give the interview anyway.

Lord Dyson also admitted that Diana would have likely agreed to give the interview, but with another more experienced BBC journalist, Bashir was 32 at the time. But Lord Dyson pointed out that the bank statements were clearly used by Bashir to manipulate Diana.

Martin Bashir – who quit his job at the BBC last month due to health problems – issued a statement apologizing for the false bank statements, but noted that he is still proud of that interview.

Kensington Palace has reportedly confirmed that the BBC has sent an apology to Prince William. It is unknown whether to Prince Harry.

Prince William issued a statement harshly criticizing the BBC. He asked that the documentary not be broadcast again, and said he had used that false story that for more than a quarter of a century was marketed by the BBC and others. The Duke of Cambridge expressed that he was left with great sadness to learn of the failures that occurred and how they contributed to his mother’s mood, that this interview helped to worsen his parents’ relationship and that if they had heeded the claims in 1995 , his mother Lady Di would have known that she was deceived before she died. (Via Independent).

“He was failed not only by a rogue journalist, but also by BBC leaders who looked the other way instead of asking the tough questions,” the duke said in a recorded statement. “The interview was a great contribution to making my parents’ relationship worse and since then it has hurt countless people.” “It brings an indescribable sadness to know that the failures of the BBC contributed significantly to her fear, paranoia and isolation that I remember from those last years with her.” “But what saddens me the most is that if the BBC had properly investigated the complaints and concerns first raised in 1995, my mother would have known that she had been misled.” “In an era of fake news, public service broadcasting and a free press have never been more important. These flaws, identified by investigative journalists, not only disappointed my mother and my family; they also disappointed the public. “

Prince Harry also responded to the investigation, praising his mother’s strength and criticizing the “culture of exploitation and unethical practices that ultimately took her life.”

“Our mother was an incredible woman who dedicated her life to service. She was tough, brave, and unquestionably honest. “The ripple effect of a culture of exploitation and unethical practices ultimately took his life. “For those who have assumed some kind of responsibility, thank you for owning it. That is the first step towards justice and truth. However, what worries me deeply is that practices like these, and even worse, are still widespread today. “Then, and now, it is bigger than a medium, a network or a publication. “Our mother lost her life for this and nothing has changed. By protecting his legacy, we protect everyone and uphold the dignity with which he lived his life. Let’s remember who he was and what he stood for. “

So, Diana was tricked into doing the interview with Martin Bashir in 1995. This is the same journalist who did the famous Michael Jackson interview.

