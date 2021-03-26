Diana, the princess of the pink Converse 💖

There is no fashion or style that she would not have worn, and these photos of Diana in classic All Star pinks prove it.

The princess of the town not only stayed in the hearts of her fans, but also left a large archive of photos in the different events she attended, giving great fashion lessons and showing that it will always remain valid.

From her early years as royalty, Diana set the trend and showed her own rebellious and daring style with every outfit she chose, and she did so while visiting the Royal Hussars regiment on Salisbury Plain.

The most outstanding detail is not only that he is wearing pink sneakers, but the photos were taken in 1988 and the outfit he is wearing is the most modern and current.

Prince Harry’s mother, who was 27 at the time, wore an army green jumpsuit with the first two buttons undone that revealed a white T-shirt underneath.

Diana combined the one-piece that fitted her tiny waist with pink Chuck Taylor that you can currently buy on the Converse website.

Another detail to note about the fact that Diana was wearing them at that time is that these canvas tennis shoes and rubber soles were an icon of rebellion in the 70s after Punk and Rock bands, such as The Ramones, they incorporated them into their outfits almost like a uniform.

Despite the fact that her pink color could convey a certain femininity or tenderness, Diana knew that by wearing those tennis shoes she continued to show that she would never be tamed by the rules and protocol of British royalty.