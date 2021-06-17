Diana Ross returns with a new album – El Sol de México

Fifteen years after his last album (“I Love you”), Diana Ross joins the list of artists who returned to the scene with a new material. Through her networks, the singer announced the next release of “Thank you.”

East It consists of 13 songs written by herself, in collaboration with composers such as Jack Antonoff, Troy Miller, Triangle Park, Spike Stent, Prince Charlez, Amy Wadge, and Neff-U.

Through a statement, the singer reported that this production was born in a home studio, and noted that “This collection of songs is my gift to you, with much appreciation and love. I am eternally grateful that I had the opportunity to record glorious music in these times. ”

The first single will be available this June 17 on all platforms, while the rest of the material will be released in the autumn of this year. Likewise, it was announced that he is already preparing a tour to present it in Europe in 2022.

Diana emphasized that her goal with this work is to send an inclusive message of love and unity, and the songs try to recognize that we are all going through the same situation, and we will move forward together.